A video of President Donald Trump pledging to grow his nails like Nicki Minaj's has gone viral

The US president also spoke highly of Nicki Minaj, who in return revealed she was a big fan of his

The heartwarming exchange between the president and the rapper has, however, stirred divided opinions online

US President Donald Trump's comment about rapper Nicki Minaj's nails during the Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, January 28, has gone viral on social media.

A video captured the moment Trump, during an address, humorously pledged to grow his nails like hers amid cheers.

Trump speaks about Nicki Minaj's name at an event. Credit: nickiminaj/gettyimages

“I am going to let my nails grow because I love those nails," he said as he praised her investment in the 'Trump Account' to support the children of her fans.

Nicki Minaj, famed for her extravagant manicures, also declared herself Trump's top fan, marking her public political alignment since endorsing him in late 2025. According to the rapper, the hate directed at the US president made her support him more.

“I will say that I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more,” Minaj said.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Nicki Minaj posted a photo of President Donald Trump’s “Gold Card,” suggesting she might have purchased the card that provides fast-tracked US citizenship. She also revealed she was close to finalising her citizenship as an American.

Trump faces backlash over comments about Nicki Minaj's nails. Credit: nickiminaj

Recall that Minaj found herself at the centre of a viral backlash on social media towards the end of 2025, after thousands signed a petition calling for her deportation from the US to Trinidad and Tobago.

The video of Donald Trump speaking about Nicki Minaj's nails is below:

Reactions to Trump's comment about Minaj's nails:

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

YanaHeat said:

"What a delightful and wonderfully supportive moment between these two!

JoSatirico reacted:

"Trump, warlord of the culture war, now wants acrylic nails. The same man who once mocked masculinity in soy milk form is now one manicure away from launching MAGA Beauty™. Next up: TrumpCare includes glitter polish and drag readings—so long as it’s patriotic."

tuxedo_b12002 said:

"Minaj is suking up to Trümp to legalise her status in the US and seek pardon for his brother & husband. Both mesh well together. For sure the long nails will complement Trümp's cosmetic."

PaulieBelfast reacted:

"Jesus Christ, I’ve never seen someone who is quite so easily successfully flattered."

RpsAgainstTrump commented:

"At the next press briefing, Karoline Leavitt will announce that Trump’s hand bruises have actually been coming from Nicki Minaj’s nails."

