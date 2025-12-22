Nicki Minaj explained her decision to speak about Nigerian Christians during a surprise appearance at AmericaFest, linking it to personal connections

The rapper expressed concern over reports of kidnappings and killings of worshippers, saying such violence should spark outrage, as she vowed not to be silenced

Her comments sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians praising her stance

American rapper Nicki Minaj has explained why she decided to publicly speak about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, citing her personal ties to the country.

Minaj made the remarks during a surprise appearance at AmericaFest on Sunday, December 21, 2025, where she responded to a question posed by Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk.

When Erika Kirk asked Minaj what inspired her to speak up for Christians in Nigeria, the rapper referenced her connection to the country and concerns over reported violence.

She said Nigeria is a place she has always loved, adding that someone very dear to her, her pastor, is Nigerian. She also mentioned having lots of Nigerian friends.

The rapper expressed deep concern over reports of kidnappings and attacks on people while attending church. She said hearing that people are being kidnapped while they're in church, being killed and brutalised, all because of their religion, is enough to spark outrage.

She added that they are not backing down anymore and will not be silenced by the bullies. She vowed to speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world.

“We’re not backing down anymore. We are not going to be silenced by the bullies anymore. We will speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world,” she said.

Nicki Minaj speaks on religious freedom globally

Minaj also spoke about religious freedom worldwide, emphasising that many people take the right to worship for granted, and that there are people who cannot worship God as they please, where they please.

The Anaconda rapper urged that every time people pray in fellowship, they have to remember those who are right now hiding to pray in fellowship and must pray for them.

“Every time we pray in fellowship, we have to remember the people that are right now in this world hiding to pray in fellowship, and we have to pray for them,” she said.

Recall that Nicki has previously spoken about Nigeria.

On November 1, she reacted to a post shared by United States President Donald Trump on October 31, which said Christianity was facing an existential threat in Nigeria.

In her response, Minaj said that reading it made her feel a deep sense of gratitude, adding that they live in a country where they can freely worship God. She said no group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to Nicki Minaj's stance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@SeyiGlobal said:

"It's truly sad and telling that Nicki Minaj, from across the ocean, is doing more to call out the attacks on Christians in Nigeria than many of our own pastors and celebrities here."

@osazebemide1 commented:

"Nicki Minaj is defending the gospel without shame. This is what Christianity is all about."

@NnayiLexon wrote:

"Nicki is not afraid or ashamed to hold on to her opinion because she's speaking the truth, the reality on ground. Thank you Nicki."

@alatikababa1 reacted:

"Despite that @NICKIMINAJ is not from Nigeria and the killing in the north doesn't affect her, yet she continued to speak up for the victims of evil killings and their relatives. God bless her soul."

@Rapuruchi4 opined:

"Nicki Minaj is talking about the genocide in Nigeria, while many of our local celebrities have kept quiet."

