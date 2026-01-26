Pastor Abel Damina criticised Pastor Korede Komaiya after a video surfaced online showing Komaiya declaring that he would never follow a poor pastor

Damina accused Komaiya of promoting greed, materialism and fighting his own poverty while using money collected from poor followers to fund his lifestyle

The clash has ignited heated debates on social media, with Nigerians sharing their views on Komaiya's prosperity preaching and Damina's criticism

Pastor Abel Damina, founder of Abel Damina Ministries International, has strongly criticised Pastor Korede Komaiya after a video surfaced online in which Komaiya declared that he would never follow a poor pastor.

In a video circulating on social media, Pastor Damina accused Komaiya of promoting greed and materialism, stating that such teachings go against the true message of Christianity.

In his response, Damina described Komaiya’s statement as evidence of a mindset still battling poverty, insisting that wealth should not be the measure of spiritual leadership.

He accused Komaiya of misleading followers by equating prosperity with spiritual authority, stressing that godliness with contentment is the foundation of the gospel.

Damina further argued that Komaiya himself had once lived in poverty and was supported by ordinary people, yet he now uses their contributions to dismiss poor pastors.

The confrontation escalated as Damina criticised Komaiya’s use of the book of Proverbs to justify his views.

He explained that Proverbs contains human observations, rather than doctrinal foundations, and pointed out that scripture values integrity above wealth.

According to him, it is better to be poor and truthful than to mislead congregations with prosperity-driven teachings.

Damina warned that such materialistic preaching disgraces the pulpit and misrepresents the essence of Christianity.

This is not the first time Damina has challenged popular religious positions.

In January 2025, he stirred controversy by stating that smoking and drinking are not sinful acts in Christianity, sparking widespread debate online.

Later in April, he openly disagreed with Pastor David Ibiyeomi of Salvation Ministries, who claimed that Jesus hated poverty. Damina countered that Jesus never condemned the poor but instead associated with them, reinforcing his stance against prosperity-centred doctrines.

Watch Pastor Abel Damina's video below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Abel Damina's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ajieson12 said:

"Christians are supposed to prosper to enable them propagate the gospel. Zech. 1:17. Anyone preaching that Christians should be poor is evil and fake."

@zoeymetax commented:

"Omooo, this one full gbege o. Pastor Abel Damina really came out swinging, calling Pastor Korede Komaiya greedy, manipulative, and all that. Church drama level: maxed out!"

@GlobalGENDARY wrote:

"There's no difference between them. They are all businessmen. The only difference is that one is greedier than the other. BUT they are in the same business field."

@ChukwuSancti reacted:

"I don't know what to say here but if you've been to pastor k.k's Church here in warri you'll go home thinking God doesn't love you and won't bless you as a poor or middle class man. He's always like if you don't give God heaven and earth you don't have you're not his Child."

@Roughdiamond_04 said:

"Nothing concern all this pastors with Godliness and contentment, all the care about is how to brainwash you anc scorned you out of your money."

@dat042architect commented:

"Fake pastors everywhere!!! We are supposed to seek the kingdom of God first, and EVERYTHING shall be added unto us! But these money pastors said no, that is money money money. Nonsensical sé passé ingredients! That man doesn't look to me like one who is called by God."

