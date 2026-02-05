Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi revealed that many pastors and church members remain poor because they neglect tithes and offerings

Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, founder of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has sparked discussion after revealing why many pastors and church members remain poor.

In a sermon shared on the Holy Fire Channel, Kumuyi attributed financial stagnation to the neglect of tithes and offerings.

Kumuyi who was preaching to his congregants in an old video cited by Legit.ng on YouTube, said:

“We [Deeper Life Bible Church] believe the Bible from cover to cover. Those who don’t practice tithes and offerings remain poor, and who are these people? Almost all the pastors,” he said.

Obedience over ritual prayers

Pastor Kumuyi emphasised that prosperity comes from faithfulness in giving rather than elaborate deliverance or warfare prayers.

He recounted biblical examples of blessings received through obedience, including the widow who poured out her last meal for the prophet Elisha.

“People think there is a kind of devourer preventing prosperity, so they engage in all manner of prayers. But those who remain poor are simply abandoning God’s principle: just bring the tithes and leave the rest with Him,” he said.

Pastors challenged to lead by example

Kumuyi also called on pastors to set the right example by practising what they preach.

He warned that when ministers fail to give tithes, it undermines the church’s growth and invites spiritual consequences.

“Even the full-time workers and pastors often ask, ‘We are working for the Lord, why are we poor?’ I ask them: ‘Do you pay your tithes and offerings?’ Many do not. And that is why blessings do not manifest,” he said.

Kumuyi: Tithing is a matter of faith and loyalty

The pastor urged members to bring all tithes into their local storehouse, where the word of God is being preached, stressing that obedience to God’s financial principles opens the doors for blessings.

“If you send your tithes elsewhere, away from where you are fed with the word, you are robbing God. Faithfulness and loyalty are what bring revival and prosperity," he said.

Pastor Kumuyi concluded by calling on both church leaders and members to reflect on their giving practices, warning that ignoring these biblical principles will continue to hinder both spiritual and material growth.

“The blessing of the Lord comes through faithfulness. Bring the tithes and offerings as commanded, and watch how God will pour out blessings that there will not be room enough to receive it,” he said.

