A Nigerian lady has recounted her heartbreaking story online, years after an encounter with a dangerous snake.

She narrated the traumatic event that happened in 2019 when a snake attacked her at her sister's house in Lokoja.

Lady recounts experience with snake

According to the lady, the incident occured one evening, around 8-8:30 pm, while she was preparing to eat with her family.

Prisca Amara Ewim, who shared her ordeal on Facebook, recalled hearing a knock at the gate and going to answer it, unaware of the lurking danger.

The snake, which had positioned itself at the staircase, struck as she climbed down, leaving her in excruciating pain.

She disclosed that the aftermath was a nightmare, with the swelling refusing to subside despite local treatment in Lokoja.

Desperate for a solution, Ewim travelled to Oko, where an elderly man eventually treated her.

In her words:

"Seeing different post about snake just took me back to 2019. Oct/Nov 2019, I can’t remember the exact month. I was in my sisters house in Lokoja because she just had a baby and my mom came for Omugwo too. Just one night, around 8-8:30. We were about eating when we heard a knock at the gate, I came out to check who it was not knowing that this Monnster had already positioned itself at the stairs waiting. And just few steps down the stairs, it attacked immediately. The pains I went through during this period ehhh. I saw shege. Is there anything that chases them away? I think this is their season. I couldn’t sleep well for months after this because of fear. Omo!! We treated it locally in lokoja and it keeps swelling up, i had to travel down to Oko immediately. It was one old man that finally treated me."

Reactions as lady recounts snake bite experience

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Romy said:

"Heard planting lemon grass drives them but I don't know how true. Thank God for your healing."

Jennifer said:

"God miraculously saved my life few days ago. I heard something dropped from the fence, I was contemplating if it was squirrel or rat, one mind said, what if it's snake, I kukuma on torch, I saw a very big snake already looking weak, we quickly killed it . Imagine I wasn't there, it would have crawled and waited. God is great."

Joy commented:

"That was how snake crawled into my room on the last Sunday of December. Thank God i saw it first plus oga was at home and the head of that black manba was bruised and crushed into pieces."

Abiodun reacted:

"May God name be praised my husband was once bitten by snake without any herb or injection he survived it. He said he only use akintola leave water on it and that was all."

Callista added:

''Alligator pappe is the enemy to snakes, get it and spread the seeds in ur environment it will run 4:40."

