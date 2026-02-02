A Nigerian lady said she saw Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, in her dream hours after she died from a snakebite on 31 January 2026

The lady narrated the strange thing she saw in her dream, adding that a voice whispered to her in the dream and opened up about what it said

Many commented on her post, mourning the loss of the classical songstress whose life was cut short after a snakebite

A Nigerian lady, Ruth Okurume, has mourned the fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

She shared the strange dream he had about the singer and gave details of what she saw in the dream.

A lady narrates the dream she had about Nanyah on the night after her death. Photo: Ruth Okurume, Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Lady shares dream she had about Nanyah

Identified on Facebook as Ruth Okurume, the lady shared the dream she had about Nanyah while reacting to the post of a reverend father who also dreamt about the singer.

She mentioned what she saw in her dream about Nanyah, sharing what a voice whispered to her in the dream that she had the night after Nanyah's death.

The lady said in the Facebook post:

“It feels really heavy thinking about this loss Fr. I also saw her in my dream last night,in the dream I was trying to show someone a video of her singing but all the videos that popped were not clear enough.

“Somehow a voice whispered that I search the video of the UEFA Anthem and show the person for clarity and at that point I woke up.

“Seems like that was her breakthrough rendition or something but I don't know why she was suddenly cut short at the brink of unimaginable exploits.

“As choristers we believe in the words of St Augustine that says,'He who sings well prays twice'.May all the recognition and accolades she didn't get here on earth be doubled for her in heaven.

“For the millions of people Ifunanya has drawn to God with her soul lifting music episodes she deserves a special place among the choirs of angels;May St Cecilia come and walk her through the doors of our Heavenly Father's Mansion.

“May God console all of us her fans and lovers,most especially her family members, parents and siblings,fill us with the hope of her resurrection in God's kingdom where we'll meet to part no more.Amen.”

A lady opens up the dream she had about Nanyah on the night after she died from a snakebite. Photo: Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Instagram

Nanyah's friend shares details about late singer

Legit.ng previously reported that Nanyah's close friend shared what many people might not know about the late singer, whose death threw many into mourning.

Many reacted to the deep details she posted about her late friend in the post on social media, as they mourned the loss of a classical Nigerian songstress.

Source: Legit.ng