Nigerian singer Harrysong has slammed his ex-wife, Alexer Peres, with a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit over her recent public statements about their custody battle

The legal action comes days after Peres shared an emotional video announcing her temporary surrender of custody over their two children, citing harassment and emotional exhaustion

Social media users questioned the lawsuit, while others urged the estranged couple to settle their differences amicably for the sake of their children

Nigerian singer Okiri Tara Harry, popularly known as Harrysong, has taken legal action against his estranged wife, Alexer Peres, demanding a public apology within 14 days and threatening a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit if she fails to comply.

The development was made public on Saturday, 31 January 2026, through documents shared on his Instagram story, which came after Peres posted an emotional video announcing a temporary surrender of custody of their two young daughters.

Alexer Peres had earlier explained in the widely circulated clip that she was stepping back from caring for the children, aged three and four, due to emotional exhaustion and ongoing stress since their separation two years ago.

She described feeling overwhelmed by the singer's repeated interference in her life, including unannounced visits and accusations in legal filings, which she said had drained her mentally.

According to Alexer, the decision to hand over custody was a necessary step to regain stability, with the intention of reclaiming the children once she is in a stronger position.

She also voiced concern about the children being left in the care of domestic staff during Harrysong’s frequent absences.

Harrysong replies to Alexer's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Harrysong responded to Alexer's video on Friday through his Instagram story, dismissing claims that he had limited access to his children.

The singer explained that his silence on the matter had been deliberate, aimed at protecting both the children and their mother from the long-term effects of public disputes.

Harrysong takes legal action against ex-wife Alexer Peres

Hours later, his legal team issued a formal notice, stating that Peres’ public remarks had damaged his reputation as a public figure and family man.

The notice demanded a retraction and apology within 14 days, warning that failure to comply would lead to a ₦1 billion damages claim, alongside other legal remedies.

"DEAR MA,

NOTICE TO CEASE AND DESIST FROM ACTS AMOUNTING TO DEFAMATION OF CHARACTER AND REPUTATION: FOURTEEN (14) DAYS ULTIMATUM TO OFFER PUBLIC APOLOGY TO MR. OKIRI TARA HARRY AKA HARRYSONG

We are solicitors and advocates of the supreme court of Nigeria, and our services have been retained by MR. OKIRI TARA HARRY AKA HARRYSONG, and upon his specific instructions, we shall herein after refer to him as ‘Our Client.

Failure to comply with our client’s demand within the aforementioned time, our client will not fail to seek monetary damages of N1,000,000,000, (One Billion Naira) as well as other equitable relief against you for your unlawful conduct and defamatory remarks.

Let this serve as a notice.

Let wise counsel prevail!!"

Harrysong reinforced the seriousness of the case by posting the official cease‑and‑desist letter online, ensuring that the public was aware of his position.

Fans react to Harrysong's ₦1 billion lawsuit against Alexer Peres

@neche_rm said:

"Is his net worth upto 1billion naira. Where will she see the money from."

@Xage_Nosvic commented:

"Harrysong needs to take it easy. Women gets emotional sometimes, as a man you have to learn to keep your calm, at most, air your view and clear yourself out of the conversation or allegations."

@faith_chiazor wrote:

"People think celebrity divorce is cruise until lawyers enter with briefcase. Social media drama fades, court judgments don't. I billion ke!!!"

@ofornedum reacted:

"It's painful how something that once felt sacred can end up this bitter. Love really shouldn't turn sour and it can be sad to watch."

@MiriamBello11 said:

"How do you move from seeing each other's nakedness to becoming enemies? That sh it is so crazy."

@olalekan9284226 commented:

"I thought marriage is a union between a man and his woman. They should settle their differences, all this back and forth won't resolve anything, atleast for the sake of their kids."

Harrysong shares video of daughters amid custody battle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrysong shared a video of his two young daughters that stirred reactions online amid the ongoing custody dispute.

The video surfaced shortly after Alexer's tearful announcement of giving up custody.

In the clip, Harrysong was seen leading his daughters into a car, reportedly to take them to their mother's house.

One of the little girls could be heard saying she did not want to go to her mother's house, while Harrysong gently pleaded with them to get into the car. He mentioned that he had no choice, saying he wanted to avoid further online controversy with his ex-partner.

