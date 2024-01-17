Nigerian singer HarrySong sparked outrage online after multiple WhatsApp exchanges revealed alleged filthy conversations with his wife

Cutie, a renowned Instagram blogger, stated that the musician is requesting his wife to remove her third pregnancy because he feels she will give birth to another girl

Several WhatsApp screenshots showed that the married couple was going through a patchy moment caused by the musician

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, widely known as HarrySong, spurred fury online as numerous WhatsApp chats surfaced, revealing tumultuous conversations he purportedly had with his wife, Alexer Perez Gopa.

In a post by the popular Instagram blogger Cutie, it was reported that the singer is urging his wife to terminate her third pregnancy, expressing concerns about the possibility of having another girl.

HarrySong and wife fight over third pregnancy. Credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Cutie shared screenshots of the alleged chats between the married couple, suggesting the singer's reluctance to welcome another child into their family.

Additional screenshots depicted the Reggae Blues hitmaker comparing his wife to other women and expressing preferences for his other partners.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In the ongoing discussions, the singer demanded his wife repay a sum of N600k, highlighted by Cutie as the capital HarrySong provided to his wife for starting a business after three years in the marriage.

See the chats below

Reactions trail the alleged conversation between HarrySong and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

just.ice1429:

" I always knew he was an Ode! Does he know biology at all? So the mumu man doesn’t know he is responsible for the gender of his child not the wife? Ewu Gambia!"

myfionamuk:

"This Gender can be so heartless, and in future he will come crying my ex wife is using my kids to fight me. While behind closed doors he is a beast."

slimberry_01:

"Wait his wife his responsible for his grandmother? Not even mother o. Grandmother? God Abeg."

oasisofanordinarygirl:

"Do not let a man tell you twice that he don't want you!!! But why are many women scared to leave an abusive n degrading marriage? Especially the men that openly let you know they don't want you anymore?"

elegbedeolawunmi:

"This woman should stop engaging him in any form of argument or conversation. Work on urself sis. Act like he doesn’t exist, love yourself more than the love he can give. It’s not easy but rise above his level of thinking. Stop seeking validation from him."

kelvin_suka:

"I hope you saw the part where he said the wife refused to cook in the house and abandoned his grandmother??"

HarrySong informs wife plans to marry another woman

The singer made a controversial announcement about his marriage that sparked reactions on social media.

Celebrating his wife on her birthday the singer shared a photo of her on his Instagram story channel and gushed over her.

Harrysong added at the end of his lovely message to his wife whom he tagged as his love, that he will eventually take a second wife.

Source: Legit.ng