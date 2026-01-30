Actress Doris Ogala previously alleged a secret relationship and claimed the cleric buried a human head under his church altar in Ojodu

Okafor revealed that a wedding planner leaked details of his remarriage plans, which he says fueled a wave of misinformation and public attacks

The pastor called on the National Assembly to enact strict regulations to punish bloggers who prioritise "traffic" over the truth

Founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Dr Chris Okafor, has opened up on how an alleged leak by an event planner turned his private remarriage plans into public controversy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, the televangelist said the incident marked a turning point in the online attacks he has faced, as sensitive personal details found their way onto blogs and social media platforms without his consent, reports Dail Post.

According to the pastor, discussions about his remarriage were strictly confidential and limited to a small circle of trusted hands involved in planning.

Pastor Okafor says an event planner leaked his wedding plan to Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

However, he alleged that an event planner breached that trust by leaking details of the planned ceremony, which quickly spread across the internet.

“What should have been a quiet, private decision suddenly became public entertainment,” he said.

According to the New Agency of Nigeria, the cleric noted that the leak gave bloggers and influencers fresh material, with many presenting assumptions and half-truths as facts.

Okafor explained that once the information surfaced online, it was quickly linked to earlier allegations made against him, creating what he described as a distorted narrative that spiralled beyond his control.

In November 2025, Nollywood actress Doris Ogala accused the pastor of being involved in a long-term relationship with her and failing to fulfil a promise of marriage.

She also made serious allegations connecting him to the death of her brother and claims of ritual practices at his church in Ojodu, Lagos State.

According to Okafor, the leaked wedding details gave new life to those accusations, as bloggers and commentators revisited the claims without verification.

The pastor expressed frustration that many influencers amplified the stories without seeking his side or demanding evidence.

“It is painful when private information is leaked, and instead of people asking questions, they start drawing conclusions,” he said.

He accused some bloggers of prioritising traffic over truth, adding that misinformation spreads faster when personal details are involved.

Okafor calls regulation of digital space

Okafor said the experience exposed a wider problem in Nigeria’s digital space, where breaches of privacy often go unpunished.

He called on the National Assembly to introduce stricter laws to regulate online conduct and protect citizens from reputational damage.

According to him, cybercrime agencies must also intensify efforts to trace the sources of leaks and hold those responsible accountable.

“This is not just about bloggers. People entrusted with private information must understand the weight of that responsibility,” he said.

Pastor Chris Okafor calls on NASS to enact strict regulations to punish bloggers who prioritise "traffic" over the truth.

Source: Instagram

Court bars VDM, Doris Ogala from mentioning Chris Okafor's name

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Lagos High Court has restrained social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), actress Doris Ogala, and one Kelvin Chimaobi Emmanuel from mentioning Pastor Chris Okafor, his church, or ministry on any social media platform.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday, January 22, by Justice M. A. Savage at the Ikeja division of the court.

The injunction was granted pending the determination of a substantive suit filed by Pastor Okafor, who is the claimant in the case (ID/14399GCMW/2026). Doris Ogala, VDM, and Kelvin Emmanuel are the first to third defendants in the suit.

