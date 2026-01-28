Pastor Jerry Eze has shared a heartwarming video showing his wife Eno's new orphanage home

The popular cleric also spoke on the reason behind the new project as he applauded his wife

The gesture has stirred congratulatory messages from popular celebrities as well as well-wishers

Pastor Eno, the wife of popular cleric Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International, has unveiled her new orphanage home.

On Wednesday, January 28, Pastor Jerry shared a heartwarming video capturing the beautiful interior of the new orphanage named El-Roi Orphanage Home.

The cleric revealed the reason behind the project was his and his wife's love for children.

Celebrating his wife's latest achievement, Pastor Jerry wrote:

"EL-ROI ORPHANAGE HOME by my dear wife Pastor @enojerry22. One thing my wife and I share is the LOVE FOR CHILDREN. We are glad that this Project is ready. God bless you Nwunyem. Dearest! Love you loads!!! Heaven is proud of you."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's wife trended across social media platforms in the country over her fiery guest appearance at the Nathaniel Bassey-led Hallelujah Challenge.

A viral video captured Pastor Eno delivering an intense prayer session that had worshippers shouting as they joined her during the midnight prayer.

Her bold declarations and commanding presence throughout the midnight worship and prayer session have become a topic on social media as Nigerians compared her to her husband, Pastor Jerry Eze.

Celebs, fans congratulate Pastor Jerry Eze, wife

The video quickly captured attention, with celebrities like actress Tonto Dikeh reacting with a love emoji. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below.

oreofe_maintain commented:

"Pastor @realjerryeze and Pastor Mrs @enojerry22 is redefining Christianity in Nigeria and beyond Even their hardest critics have been applauding them."

emmanuelsignatureevents commented:

"This is so beautiful to watch the kindness and compassion of Christianity."

juliet__home reacted:

"Wow! Glory be to God almighty May God almighty continue to bless you and your wife sir."

poisedbyflorence said:

"Our beloved mama in whom we are pleased God bless you mama."

realanitabrown commented:

"My prayer is that devil will not see this home in any form! it is forever safe as God has made it a place of healing and divine restoration for What God Cannot Do Does not Exist. The Children God has given us are for signs and wonders, Amen #withfaithitscomplete."

barbie_pink_21 wrote:

"Pls is there space for Adult like me....I want to pack my bags n come.... Congratulations Papa mama."

Pastor Jerry Eze launches $300,000 grant

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Jerry Eze announced that his foundation will disburse an empowerment grant in 2026 to support young entrepreneurs.

According to the man of God, the initiative would be run through the Jerry Eze Foundation so as to provide seed funding for innovative business ideas.

In a video shared on social media, Pastor Jerry Eze announced that the foundation would award a $3,000 grant to 100 young minds in Nigeria.

