The general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has reacted to the US airstrikes in Nigeria

He mentioned what God told him, as he encouraged people to give thanks to God for stepping into the case of Nigerians

What he said in his Facebook post caught people's attention and sparked a debate about the reasons behind Trump's airstrikes

Bishop David Oyedepo, the general overseer of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), has reacted to the bombing of ISIS terrorists in Sokoto by the United States President Donald Trump.

The attack, allegedly carried out on Trump’s orders, was recently confirmed in a news report published by Legit.ng.

Before this, Trump had issued a deadly warning to the terrorists over alleged attacks against Christians, promising to unleash severe consequences if the attacks did not stop.

Just weeks later, an attack was reportedly carried out against terrorists in Sokoto.

Oyedepo reacts to Trump's bombing of terrorists

A clip from Bishop Oyedepo's message, reposted by @DavidOFakayode on X, showed the clergy speaking about the persecutors being persecuted.

He partly said:

"For the first time in almost 20 years, the persecutors are smelling. The Holy Ghost called for a seven midnight prayer raid. You were part of it and the result is here today. It is just beginning

All those who make others mourn, they will mourn, all those who slaughterred the children of others, their own will be slaughterred. All those who destroyed the parents of others, they will not survive.

"Judgement has begun. God told me I have heard you and I have stepped in. How many of you have noticed that God has stepped in. Give thanks to God for stepping into the affairs of Nigeria.

“Fire is burning and judgment has landed. For the first time, the persecutors are now becoming persecuted.”

Watch the X video below:

Oyedepo's declarations after Trump's airstrikes sparks buzz

@EkeneDike3 said:

"Shame on the f@ke pastor, so now he's making it look like spiritual thing. One day you will come back here to acclaimed it that they are all fake pastors. I pray that God will deliver you and others and bring you guys into is light and truth."

@Abraganelson said:

"When the killing was going on he was never vocal about it but it is now he want to speak on it."

@RemiMartins123 said:

"Monkey dey work baboon dey chọp... While the usa is having sleepness nights and brainstorming our senior pastor is cashing out on his gullible congregants ... Chai."

@n_ikay_ said:

"God always tells them after the fact. Una never tire for their tactics abi."

