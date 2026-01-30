Carter Efe declared in a viral video that he is willing to stake his father's life on the certainty that Davido will win a Grammy Award

The statement was coming just days before the award ceremony, where Davido’s hit "With You," featuring Omah Lay, is a top contender for Best African Music Performance

While some fans see the comment as a humorous display of support, others have slammed the entertainer for using his parents’ life as a bargaining chip

Nigerian streamer Carter Efe has once again found himself at the centre of online conversation after making a dramatic statement about Afrobeats superstar Davido and his chances of winning a Grammy Award.

The entertainer made the remark in a video that has since circulated widely across social media platforms.

In the clip, Carter Efe spoke passionately about the singer's global status, insisting that the singer would eventually clinch music’s most prestigious prize.

Carter Efe declares that he is willing to stake his father's life on the certainty that Davido will win a Grammy Award. Photos: Davido/Carter Efe.

While expressing his confidence, Carter Efe took things several notches higher with a statement many described as extreme.

“I can bet my papa. I will bet everything I have in this life—if Davido doesn’t win a Grammy award, let my father kpai,” he said.

As of today, January 30, 2026, the countdown to the Grammy ceremony on February 1 is officially on. Davido is currently nominated in the Best African Music Performance category for his chart-topping collaboration with Omah Lay, "With You."

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Richwin93197272 stated:

"Why be say nah only Davido una Dey call una Dey find opportunity to laugh am incase if him know win"

@Bussybrainn noted:

"If na by hit song davido go win am but I know ppl don’t see this coming ayra star sign to Roc nation last year you think na play abi ? everybody go shock. Jay Z too get mouth for that Grammy area"

@OCollins11824 noted:

"You think say na your bet go make am win am, well e nor go pain am if e cut cuz na part of the money wey Davido dash am"

@CocoBoi_007 shared:

"Davido una where e won see am make una day sleep on ayra way day under jay z ooo…big wiz bring this home for me jor"

@SomebodyGr8t wrote:

"Society often labels moral discomfort as rebellion rather than conscience. Is rebellion always defiance, or sometimes moral awakening?"

Davido’s hit "With You," featuring Omah Lay, is a top contender for Best African Music Performance. Photo: @davido/IG.

