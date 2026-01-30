A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the moment a groom arrived late for his own wedding

In the video, he did his best to appease his bride, who was already getting emotional because of his late arrival

Guests and family members watched in awe as the loving groom sprayed cash on his bride to make her smile again

A viral video has captured the moment a groom appeased his beautiful wife after arriving late to their wedding ceremony.

The incident left many in stitches, with onlookers praising the groom's quick thinking and approach to resolving the situation.

Bride emotional as her groom arrives late for wedding.

Groom arrives late for his own wedding

The clip was shared on TikTok by @GenZ CEO, showing the groom's desperate attempts to lighten up his bride's mood.

Fortunately, he managed to turn the situation around with a generous display.

He showered her with cash and the bride couldn't help but smile, much to the amazement of the gathered guests.

The video first showed the bride looking upset, before eventually cracking a smile as her man sprayed money on her.

"POV: The groom arrived late for the wedding and this happened. You all can keep the non chalant ones. This is how you say sorry when you messs up as a man," the video's caption read.

Bride reacts as groom sprays money on her after arriving late for wedding.

Reactions as groom sprays money on bride

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@IYORACHI said:

"Me and husband sleep the same room a night to the wedding. I no fit shout abeg."

@Kenechukwu said:

"I think a genuine apology from the heart would be much better than spraying her with money."

@sugar said:

"Kaii!!! I know myself the money self go make me vex more!! just say you're sorry !! I don't need that money."

@lantern_fairyhub said:

"Tbh, it’s not ok to think money can fix every bad behavior… it makes the person not to change cos he’ll think he can always buy his way out."

@bismat.k said:

"That money go add to my anger o. Why can’t you just come and hug me instead give me a lot of kisses on my cheeks and head saying “I’m so sorry my beautiful wife “during the process."

@alrichsstoreslagosvendor added:

"Money can’t solve this oo. This can’t happen in church oo, because there’s no way the wife will enter without the husband. She’ll have to stay outside till he arrives. If it were in CAC or Baptist. Hmm, only God knows what would happen next."

See the post below:

Money rains at lady's traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after her massive traditional marriage celebration trended on TikTok.

The groom arrived in a convoy, and while the couple danced, guests threw money in the air, which rained down on the couple.

