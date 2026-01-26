Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido has reacted to viral claims alleging that he owes $50,000 to Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, the event planner who reportedly handled his wedding to Chioma

The singer's response came after a viral screenshot claimed the event planner threatened legal action over unpaid debt, which was later debunked as false and misleading

Fans expressed support for Davido and called for action against those spreading false information, with many urging him to take legal steps against the perpetrators

Nigerian Afrobeat star David Adedeji Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has responded to claims circulating online that he owes $50,000 to the planner of his wedding to Chioma.

The singer addressed the matter after reports suggested that Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, chief executive of Zapphaire Events, had accused him of failing to pay for services rendered.

Davido reacts after a viral post accused him of owing wedding planner Funke Bucknor $50,000. Photo credit: davido/funkebucknor

Source: Instagram

The allegation spread quickly across social media, with a screenshot claiming to show a message from Bucknor demanding payment and threatening legal action if the debt was not cleared within three days.

The post alleged that the balance was connected to Davido’s wedding, which took place a few months ago and was reportedly managed by her company.

Funke Bucknor, however, issued a disclaimer through her official Instagram story, stating clearly that she had not made any such demand.

She explained that the viral screenshot was false and misleading, emphasising that it did not originate from her or her company.

She also clarified that she does not operate any other social media account apart from her verified page, distancing herself completely from the message.

Davido, in his reaction to the post on X (formerly Twitter), dismissed the allegation as baseless, describing the situation as unbelievable.

Check out Davido's response below:

Fans react to Davido's response to the viral claim

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Johnoris3 said:

"Idolo if that guy no do jail. E go pain us abeg.... people feel they can assassinate your character, defame you, because yiu don't take actions. Don jazzy took actions Mercy Johnson took actions Nobody dares them again."

@_kestral commented:

"You are the greatest indeed nobody can deem your light to shine."

@Smartluz2 wrote:

"E go no pass those fatherless children handiwork. Make them use one do scapegoat."

@just_omonigho reacted:

"My King, if you need help tracking that guy that made that malicious and dangerous tweet I can help find the Goat.. he has been doing this for a while. Make an example of him pls."

@solomonjanet796 said:

"But who would go to that extent to post such false statements??? People are wicked sha."

@kelvin__ag commented:

"If I was you, many people for Dey loss for this internet. You don too take BS! You gotta do something!!!"

Davido dismisses claims of owing wedding planner Funke Bucknor $50,000. Photo credit: davido/funkebucknor

Source: Instagram

Davido addresses his father's statement amid paternity saga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats singer Davido reacted to the step his father, Dr Deji Adeleke, took amid his paternity saga with Ayo Labinjoh and her daughter, Anu Adeleke.

Taking to his Instagram story, the music star shared a post expressing his appreciation for his father's support.

Davido posted a photo of himself with the billionaire businessman and thanked him for standing by him, describing his father as a loving man.

Fans praised Davido's father, describing him as a good father for defending his son. However, a few others were not impressed with the singer, saying his lifestyle was the reason his father was being dragged into the controversy.

Source: Legit.ng