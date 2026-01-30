A video of Davido performing at the Grammy House has warmed the hearts of music lovers ahead of the main event

In the clip, the music star was seen thrilling fans with songs such as “If” and “Aye,” among others, as the audience sang along

However, reactions were mixed, with many fans expressing hope that he would return home with a Grammy plaque, while others made light of the performance

Fans were blown away after a video of David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, surfaced online showing him performing at the Grammy House ahead of the main award ceremony scheduled for February 1.

The music star earned a nomination at the 68th edition of the Grammy Awards taking place in February. His song, “With You,” featuring Omah Lay, was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category.

In a video shared by Tunde Ednut, Davido was seen performing at the Grammy House ahead of the main event. He thrilled the audience with several of his hit songs, including “If,” “Aye,” “Only You,” and “Them Go Feel It,” among others.

The audience appeared excited as they sang along word for word, while some attendees recorded the performance as the singer continued to entertain them.

Reactions to Davido’s performance at Grammy House

Reacting to the video, fans expressed excitement over seeing Davido perform and praised him for remaining consistent despite coming from a wealthy background. Many also shared their anticipation that he would win a Grammy award.

Some fans prayed for the singer, stating that performing at the Grammy House was a sign that he would emerge victorious this time.

However, others noted that even if he does not win, he remains their number one. They pointed out that Nicki Minaj, who has been ranked by Billboard as the greatest female rapper of all time, has never won a Grammy.

According to them, Davido is already a winner, stressing that a metal gong does not define how far an artist can go in their career.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido below:

How fans reacted to video about Davido

Reactions have trailed the video of the music star performing at Grammy House. Here are comments below:

@oscar_30bg reacted:

"Grammy won't justify anything, DAVID ADELEKE has payed his dues greatest."

@goldengirl_171 stated:

"Nicki no get Grammy but she’s still the best, Davido no get Grammy but he remains the best and is the Number 1. So it’s not by some metal we gonna know our legends."

@iamtrinityguy shared:

"We coming home with Grammy, baddest for life."

@christabelegbenya said:

"Well deserves good luck to him."

@mcbigmann_ wrote:

"From voice of a frog to Voice of the World. Such an inspiration, nobody can stop a determined man."

