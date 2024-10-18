Nigerian singer Harrysong’s ex-wife, Alexer, has taken to social media to claim she is being stalked by his new girlfriend

The young lady shared a post where she called on netizens to beg Harrysong’s new woman to stop monitoring her online

Alexer’s post drew the attention of many Nigerians after it went viral and they dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri aka Harrysong’s ex-wife, Alexer Peres, has called out his new girlfriend on social media.

Recall that the music star and Alexer had a messy breakup, which was publicized on social media as they made claims and counter-claims about each other.

A few months after their marriage fell apart, Harrysong’s ex-wife posted on her Instagram stories that the singer’s new girlfriend had been stalking her.

Alexer appealed to Nigerians to plead with Harrysong’s new woman to stop stalking her social media page. She added that it has become a daily habit for the unnamed girlfriend. Not stopping there, the singer’s ex-wife said she has left the music star for them.

In her words:

“Make una join hand help me beg my ex’s new girlfriend. Na everyday she dey stalk my page ooo.”

She also wrote:

“Fine girl your man no give me him kidney o, I don leave am for una.”

See a screenshot of Alexer’s post below:

Nigerians react to Harrysong’s ex-wife’s post

Alexer’s claim that Harrysong’s new girlfriend was stalking her on social media soon went viral and drew mixed reactions from netizens. Read wat some of them had to say about the post below:

The_life_of_funmy:

“How did you know that she's his new girlfriend 😂😂.”

Emeraldosas_:

“I mean look at you!! you’re so fineee 😍so she might want to take notes from you 😂”

chi_beke_chi:

“Tag her na.”

__nanciey__:

“Wahala.”

zennywinny:

“😂😂😂😂same way they left him for u. Na turn my turn 😂.”

Officialbeibey:

“Not needed. Be too busy.”

Events_by_rosella:

“Some ladies shaa,why stalking her page? Shame no catch you 😒.”

Winie_of_lagos:

“Naso dem dey do oo😢😂.”

Ola_fierce:

“She don leave weewee-weewee for you😂 na ur turn to change bedsheet🤣.”

skinessential_by_youshin:

“Why are they always like that ??? 😂😂😂 dem go even pretend say dem wan buy something from you den start to use another WhatsApp line dey stalk you 😂 go get a life sis I’m never fighting over a man 🤣.”

Harrysong advises women

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Harrysong shared his thoughts on independent women and marriage.

He expressed exasperation at the 'trend' of independent women, the singer advised women to remain in their parents' house and marry from there rather than live on their own.

