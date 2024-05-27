Ex-wife of singer Harrysong has revealed some of the singer's best kept secret to the world and set social media on fire

Harrysong was the one who started it by saying that she got pregnant for another man under his roof

In response, she listed all his weaknesses, that of his mother and also cleared air about her own mother's marriage

The last seemed not to be heard about the ongoing feud between singer Harrison Tare Okiri, professionally known as Harrysong, and his estranged wife, Alexer Peres Harry.

Legit.ng had reported that Harrysong had made some allegations against his wife. He said that she was pregnant under his roof.

Reacting to all the allegations levelled against her, she made a post on social media by exposing her former husband. She claimed that he bed wets as she ridiculed him as a celebrity who urinates on his body.

Alexer taunts Harrysong's mother

Not done exposing her former husband, she also jumped on her former mother-in-law.

According to her, Harrysong's mother allegedly had six husbands and was never married to any one of them. She claimed that her ex-husband was as product of adultery. Alexer added that Harrysongs's mother allegedly had six children for all the men she slept with.

Recall that Alexer Peres had first replied her ex-husband to clear the air about his allegations. She explained some things the singer said to her mother’s marriage.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the claims made by Alexer. Here are some of the comments below:

@marve_moses:

"I'll marry once and I'll marry right."

@jennylouiz:

"In as much as Harry Song did what he did which I am Not in a way supporting him, but putting this informations out here is way too much for someone you once regarded as your husband."

@iamakubillions:

"Alexer 100 vs Harrysong."

@iammrschikara:

"God knows I over respect Queen May and her silence."

@thatplayfulcancer:

"Omo this come back is maddddd."

@radig12:

"Correct baby girl.. sisterhood is proud."

@favour_joseph01:

"And you'll carry the bed out in the morning to sun it."

@worisnu:

"If you are living in a glass house do not throw stones at people.Harry had a lot of cockroach in his closet and definitely have a lot to loose.whoever advised him to rubbish the mame of this Lady who covered his excesses just like May Covered Yul really hates him."

@dear_abies:

"This is heavy!"

@callme.amara:

"Alexer 10 harrysong 0."

Harrysong advises women

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Harrysong shared his thoughts on independent women and marriage.

He expressed exasperation at the 'trend' of independent women, the singer advised women to remain in their parents' house and marry from there rather than live on their own.

