Alexer Perez Gopa, the estranged wife of singer Harrysong, announced the terrible news of her miscarriage

The mother of two used her Instagram story to share her grief over the loss and pleaded with her creator

Netizens dished out interesting takes on the disheartening news as they demanded to know if she was still in marriage with the ex-Five Star signee

Nigerian musician Harrysong's estranged wife, Alexer Peres Gopa, has disclosed the death of her unborn child amid their marital crisis.

The mother of two shared the devastating news in an Instagram story on Tuesday, March 26, stating that she is in great pain.

Harrysong's ex-wife loses unborn child. Credit: @alexer_peres

Source: Instagram

This comes weeks after Alexer said her husband's alleged lovers had threatened her life.

In an earlier post by the popular Instagram blogger Cutie Juls, it was reported that the singer was urging his wife to terminate her third pregnancy, and expressed frustration on the possibility of having another girl.

"My innocent little one had to go through it too. I'm in so much pain. God, I am tired. Pregnancy loss," she lamented," she wrote.

See her post below:

Reactions trail Harrysong's ex-wife's sad post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thereal_chyna_:

"You cannot endure an abusive marriage. Leave while you can please."

deedee_joseph_e:

"She has 2 daughters. Sad she lost this baby but she's better off. Why bother bringing one more innocent into a messy situation with a man who has clearly told her he wants nothing to do with female children."

henry_aniegboka_:

"Never settles for less ,when some Nigeria learn that some marriage on IG dey like WWE for house unah go stop tapping tapping from things .nne leave when your head still dey your neck."

hrh.e.r:

"I keep wondering how some women give birth to a lot of kids for men they claim abuse them? Suffer no Dey tire you ‍♀️you’ll go through pregnancy and still take care of them being drained for someone who don’t care ,na wa."

o.g_dharmie:

"Leave the marriage!!!! Omo ."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Is she still with him? Thought they separated already."

elizzyorok:

"Why do u want to have a child with an abusive man, then come and start dragging custody and never be happy again."

__omobola_:

"Can she pls leave this marriage ? For the sake of her own sanity"

HarrySong informs wife plans to marry another woman

The singer made a controversial announcement about his marriage that sparked reactions on social media.

Celebrating his wife on her birthday, the singer shared a photo of her on his Instagram story channel and gushed over her.

At the end of his lovely message to his wife, whom he tagged as his love, Harrysong added that he would eventually take a second wife.

Source: Legit.ng