The family of late gospel singer Omije Ojumi has dismissed claims circulating on social media that they begged for money to fund her burial

The late singer's brother-in-law, Mr Femi Eretan, addressed guests at the service of songs, explaining that the family decided to handle the burial independently

Eretan condemned a video by a self-acclaimed prophet claiming the family was publicly soliciting funds, demanding proof and warning of legal consequences

The family of late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, spoke out on Wednesday during her service of songs, explaining why they cancelled the burial arrangements earlier proposed by some of her colleagues.

They clarified that the decision was taken to ensure the singer is laid to rest with dignity, while also dismissing claims spreading online that they sought financial assistance for the burial.

They urged the public to disregard misleading narratives on social media and allow the family to handle the process peacefully.

According to them, the burial will be managed independently after disagreements arose with members of the gospel music community who had initially volunteered to take charge.

Speaking at the event, her brother-in-law, Femi Eretan, explained that the family remains united and calm despite the rumours of internal conflict.

He noted that many outsiders appeared more agitated than the bereaved themselves, stressing that the family had resolved to take full responsibility for the burial.

Eretan recounted that immediately after the singer’s death, relatives from both paternal and maternal sides were contacted, alongside elders in the community, to deliberate on the next steps.

Change of plans on Omije Ojumi's burial arrangements

According to Femi, the family head, Wale Akinnaanu, had initially supported the proposal by some artistes to conduct the burial within a week after the singer's death.

This was influenced by the fragile health of Omije Ojumi, the emotional strain of the moment, and the desire to avoid keeping her remains in the morgue for too long.

However, further discussions within the family led to a change of decision.

They agreed that since the singer was survived by her husband and children, and with both her parents already deceased, she deserved a more dignified burial that would be carefully planned by her immediate family.

Breakdown in communication with gospel artistes

Eretan revealed that he attempted to reach out to the artistes’ spokesperson who had volunteered to organise the burial, requesting a phone conversation to explain the family’s stance, but the request was declined.

He also contacted an elderly member of the group who reportedly expressed disinterest in the matter.

With communication collapsing, the family had no option but to assume full responsibility for the burial arrangements.

Denial of fundraising claims for Omije Ojumi's burial

The family strongly condemned a video circulated by a self-acclaimed prophet alleging that they were soliciting funds and relying on gospel artistes to conduct the burial.

Eretan denied the claim, warning that legal action would be taken if no evidence was provided to support such allegations.

He stated that the family never begged for money and would not tolerate false accusations.

Despite the dispute, the family expressed gratitude to artistes who honoured Omije Ojumi in their personal ways and attended the service of songs.

Omije Ojumi was a respected gospel singer whose music touched many lives. Her passing left a void in the gospel music community, and her family now seeks to ensure that her burial reflects the honour and respect she earned during her lifetime.

