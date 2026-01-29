Sunshine was buried at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba after a somber funeral service that drew colleagues from the skit-making industry

The content creator’s death was linked to complications from a fibroid surgery, allegedly exacerbated by a nationwide doctors’ strike

Following her untimely passing, friends and family had to rely on public donations to ensure the late star received a dignified burial

Content creator Iniobong Esther Louis, widely known as Sunshine, has been buried in Lagos.

Sunshine, aged 34, reportedly passed away on January 9, 2026, following complications linked to a fibroid surgery that began weeks earlier in December 2025.

According to her close friend, Chidera Madu, Sunshine, who hailed from Nnung Udoe Itak in Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, initially sought medical help at Orchid General Hospital in Lagos.

Sunshine was buried at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba. Photos: Sunshine.

However, the period coincided with a nationwide doctors’ strike, which reportedly limited the care she received.

Chidera explained that Sunshine was given pain relief but did not undergo a full diagnosis at the time.

As her condition worsened, she was transferred to another medical facility on January 2, 2026, in search of proper treatment.

Despite the move, Sunshine’s health reportedly declined, and she passed away days later, leaving her family and friends devastated.

Following the news of her death, friends and loved ones took to social media to appeal for financial assistance to ensure Sunshine received a dignified burial.

Sunshine’s burial rites commenced on Wednesday at the Lagos Island General Hospital in Marina. From there, her remains were transported in a solemn procession to Atan Cemetery in Yaba for interment.

Friends, family members, and fellow content creators gathered to pay their final respects. Tears flowed freely as those present reflected on her life, her talent, and the suddenness of her passing.

Sunshine's death was linked to complications from a fibroid surgery. Photo Esther Sunshine.

