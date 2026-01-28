King Andre told his mother that his forgiveness for her years of secrecy was strictly dependent on her forgiving his father first

After years of being told his passport was at the embassy, King Andre learned the truth: that his father held the documents during their toxic feud

Tonto Dikeh admitted she was humbled by the maturity of her child, who chose peace over the bitterness that had defined his entire life

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh has shared a deeply emotional account of how her son, King Andre, unknowingly became the divine link that ended her long-standing feud with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Speaking during a testimony session at Streams of Joy International, the actress revealed that her son’s sincere prayer and an unexpected confrontational question shattered the bitterness she had held on to for 10 years.

King Andre tells Tonto Dikeh that his forgiveness for her years of secrecy was strictly dependent on her forgiving his father first. Photos: @kingtontodikeh/@olakunlechurchill/IG

Tonto explained that she and her son participated in the church’s 21-day fast, during which members were instructed to write seven prayer requests.

As a mother, she brought both lists to the altar, and what she read on her son’s list shocked her.

According to her, King Andre wrote:

“God, I want the embassy to release my passport.”

Tonto admitted that the passport was never with any embassy—it was with Churchill, a detail she had kept from the boy for years.

Just two days after presenting her son’s prayer request at the altar, Churchill unexpectedly reached out, saying he wanted to return every document belonging to the child.

Tonto said the Holy Spirit nudged her to believe him this time. That call became the breaking point.

It forced her to sit her son down and tell him the truth about his father for the first time in a decade.

Tonto narrated how King Andre listened calmly, then asked her the one question she wasn’t prepared for:

She said she couldn’t answer, but her son did.

He told her:

“If you’ve forgiven him, I have forgiven you. But I’m upset with you for not telling me. But I can understand better now.”

The actress described the moment as a spiritual collapse of years of anger, shame, and emotional walls.

Tonto said she burst into tears as everything she had held onto crumbled. She revealed that even former presidents once tried to intervene in their feud, but she refused out of deep resentment.

The actress testified that she now addresses Churchill with respect, something she never imagined possible.

She ended her testimony saying she has received a peace that “doesn’t make sense” but is undeniably divine.

Tonto’s story has opened a fresh national conversation on forgiveness, co-parenting, and the unseen emotional role children play when families are fractured.

Tonto Dikeh describes the reconciliation with Churchchill as a spiritual collapse of years of anger. Photo: @kingtontodikeh/IG.

