Friends of late content creator Sunshine have cried out that her family are yet to come forward to claim her remains

In an emotional video, they said the family has been making promises without fulfilling them and appears unbothered about her situation

Fans who reacted to the clip advised the friends on what steps to take next while also issuing stern warnings to the family

The remains of late content creator Esther Thomas, popularly known as Sunshine, are yet to be laid to rest as her friends continue to face challenges with her extended family.

In a video making the rounds online, Chidera Madu and other friends of the deceased shared their ordeal.

According to them, several attempts to reach members of Sunshine’s family have proved unsuccessful. They claimed that the family keeps making promises but has failed to show up to claim her body.

The friends also shared voice note evidence of calls made to members of her extended family and their reactions to the news of her death.

They further revealed that Sunshine’s only brother is currently in prison and has given them permission to go ahead with her burial even in the absence of the extended family.

Chidera Madu and friends share more details

In another recording, the friends explained that they decided to publicly raise funds for Sunshine’s family because they believed money might be the reason the family had not come forward for her burial.

They added that they have been dragged online over their actions, with some people accusing them of using her death to chase clout and raise money for themselves.

In a separate video, Chidera Madu also addressed claims that he was living with Sunshine. He clarified that they were not living together and explained that he was only informed about her illness, as the content creator lived in Lagos State.

Recall that Sunshine died a week ago following complications from a fibroid surgery at a private hospital.

People who passed in 2026

The year 2026 has been a difficult one for many families, with several losses recorded across the country.

Veteran singer Panam Percy Paul lost his son, Samuel, while Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie also recently announced the death of one of her twin sons and later shared details of his final moments.

Most recently, Nigerian singer Destiny Boy also passed away, with old videos of the singer now trending online.

Here is the Instagram video of Sunshine's friends below:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Sunshine's friends about her burial. Here are comments below:

@ezinnefelixofficial stated:

"What about her mother's family members? I think those people will act better...paternal relatives can be anyhow."

@hafsatishaqshuaib shared:

"Omo this is so heartbreaking, may her soul rest in peace."

@dotcom_87 said:

"Look for their traditional leader. Don’t take decisions into your hands. Please."

@queenadak_ wrote:

"Brother in prison and she still put smile on people faces. Chai may her soul rest in peace."

@bolabat reacted:

"The brother can attend the burial with supervision of officers of Nigeria correctional center. Just request an approval for his attendance."

@ proudly_africano shared:

"You should have a lawyer advising you on how to go about these things."

