Olakunle Churchill has broken his silence on his reconciliation with Tonto Dikeh as he penned a heartfelt message to the actress

The businessman shared what he felt like receiving a call from his son, King Andre, for the first time since his birth

He also revealed that he and the Nollywood star are now focused on co-parenting with love and commitment to raising their son

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has confirmed making peace with his ex-wife and mother of his child, actress Tonto Dikeh, after a decade of conflict.

Tonto surprised many on Saturday, January 24, 2024, after she announced that she and her ex-husband had reunited.

In a post on Sunday, January 25, Churchill returned online to pen a heartfelt message to the actress and their son, King Andre.

He shared how it was a pleasant surprise to receive a phone call from his son for the first time since his birth.

"I was pleasantly surprised when I received a call from my son, King Andre, for the first time. Hearing him call me ‘Daddy’ was deeply touching and a reminder that what God cannot do does not exist," he said.

He also spoke on the role Tonto's renewed Christian faith played in their reunion.

"Faith has a way of bringing clarity, humility and peace. I acknowledge the growth and grace evident in the manner in which this matter has been resolved. With God leading, healing and understanding have become possible," he said.

Churchill revealed the past conflict between him and Tonto is now over, and they are now focused on co-parenting.

"Forgiveness has paved the way for a new chapter and we are moving forward with a sense of peace and mutual respect. The conflict is behind us, and we are now focused on co-parenting with love, care, and a shared commitment to raising our son," he said.

The businessman shared how delighted he was to have his son back in his life as he appreciated Tonto for being an amazing mother to their son.

"I am grateful for the journey we’ve been on and the growth we’ve experienced, and I look forward to a future filled with collaboration, respect, and peace, trusting God to guide me. I am grateful to have my son back in my life. Thank you to the amazing mother of my son, Tonto Dikeh, for doing a good job," he added.

Olakunle Churchill's post confirming his reconciliation with Tonto Dikeh is below:

Reactions as Olakunle Churchill speaks

