X influencer Ten Man lamented emotional distress after receiving a legal ultimatum from Burna Boy's team over a post allegedly made by another user, Mirex Moses

The legal letter demanded the deletion of a tweet alleging Burna Boy had more than a professional relationship with embattled American singer Diddy

Social media users criticised Ten Man, with some cautioning him about possible consequences of sharing the legal letter, while others accused him of being dishonest about his involvement

An X influencer known as Ten Man, with the handle @TenmanNoble1, has expressed emotional distress after being unexpectedly linked to a legal matter involving Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

On 26 January 2026, Burna Boy’s legal team issued a letter to X user Mirex Moses demanding the deletion of a post that alleged the singer had more than a professional relationship with American artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The letter, which gave Moses 48 hours to comply, was sent through an email address belonging to Ten Man, who insists that he has no connection to Moses or the controversial post.

The situation arose after Moses’ tweet from 2025 resurfaced, containing claims about Burna Boy and Diddy alongside a link that drew attention online.

Burna Boy’s lawyers responded with a firm warning that failure to remove the post would lead to legal action and other lawful measures.

However, Ten Man allegedly found himself caught in the middle when his personal email was used as the contact point for the ultimatum, leaving him wrongly associated with the case.

In his reaction, Ten Man explained that the incident had caused him emotional distress, as he was being tied to a matter he knew nothing about.

He clarified that he was not affiliated with Moses and did not operate the account in question, emphasising that his details should be removed from any further correspondence.

He further noted that he had not commented on the Diddy documentary or mentioned Burna Boy’s name, yet his email, which he claimed he had only recently added to his bio, somehow reached the singer’s legal team.

He said the situation was troubling and emphasised his desire to distance himself completely from the case.

Check out his post below:

Reactions trail influencer's comments on Burna Boy's legal actions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Requeza2 said:

"When there is screenshot of your comment showing what you were accused of, they didn't ask much, just delete and reply the mail with the evidence that you've deleted it, but no, you wanted more clout, did you even read to the end, you were not supposed to post this letter at all."

@FaridaDaily commented:

"Yall be inviting real life problems to yourselves over these Twitter fan wars. Meanwhile the celebs you want to jeopardise your future for no even send una. Just pray never to have case with Nigeria law enforcement, because ehn.."

@kelvinlegitt wrote:

"I know why you brought this here. You know a lot of Nigerians hate Burna boy so if you bring it here, people will start pitying for you and tagging Burna boy an oppressor."

@n6oflife6 reacted:

"They clearly typed NOT FOR PUBLICATION on that document and you actually published. Shey did they swear for you young people not to take legal documents serious?"

@sentipen_ said:

"STRICTLY PROHIBITED. Written in all-caps for emphasis. Yet you went on to post it. I feel so sorry for you my bro, una dey play with law."

@Crezia001 commented:

"It's time people do jail for saying wrong things just to make bangers. We forget that the internet never forgets, and a moment of banger may destroy the life of someone forever."

Burna Boy declares Fela greater than him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy declared Fela as the only Afrobeat artist who is greater than him in a late-2025 livestream clip that resurfaced during the ongoing Wizkid and Seun Kuti clash.

In the video, the Grammy winner declared Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti as the king and the only musician greater than him while vibing to one of Fela’s songs.

The clip gained fresh attention as Nigerians linked Burna Boy’s remarks to debates over Fela’s legacy and Wizkid’s recent comments.

