Burna Boy’s legal team is set to take action against an X user known as Mirex Moses over a tweet about the singer

Mirex Moses had tweeted in December, alleging that Diddy wanted more than a professional collaboration with Burna Boy

The singer’s team shared the plans they have for him and issued an ultimatum over the claim

The legal team of Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has issued an ultimatum to an X user, Mirex Moses, over a tweet he made about the singer in 2025.

In the post, Moses’ tweet about the Last Last crooner was shared, alongside a link in which he alleged that Burna Boy had more than a professional relationship with embattled American singer Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Fans react as Burna Boy's legal team shares action toward X user, make comparison to Wizkid. Photo credit@buranboygram/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Moses further claimed that Diddy intended to gain unethical and bedroom benefits from Burna Boy.

The tweet was described as defamatory, with a warning issued on the steps Moses must take regarding the post.

Burna Boy’s legal team shares plan with Moses

In a letter dated January 26, 2026, Burna Boy’s legal team of the super star demanded that the post be deleted and that Moses confirm the action via the email address provided in the letter.

Burna Boy's team makes post about X user, issues warning. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

The legal team gave Moses 48 hours to comply, warning that failure to do so would result in legal action and other lawful steps.

Fans react to Burna Boy’s legal team’s warning

Fans of the superstar were divided over the development. Some said Odogwu as he is fondly called made the right decision and encouraged him to use the case as a deterrent against online defamation.

However, others compared him to Wizkid, noting that the singer has faced several defamatory claims online without taking drastic action. They praised Wizkid for remaining calm despite being dragged into Diddy-related discussions and choosing not to respond publicly.

Here is the Instagram post from Burna Boy's team below:

Reactions from fans to Burna Boy's post

Reactions have trailed the post shard by the singer's legal team about the X user. Here are comments below:

@horse.2974121 commented:

"If dem write you like this just find where hide first because na catch dem Wan catch u next."

@ oluwa_rugbay reacted:

"I support this action I think all the artist should be doing this now hence all those stupid Twitter influencers will stop cooking up narratives .if Dey dom pick like 2of them the rest go stop."

@offical_chimel_001 shared:

"Person wey sing me I no panic don see a gender get PTSD."

@ikamerino said:

"Clear conscience fear no accusation."

@horse.2974121 wrote:

"If dem write you like this just find where hide first because na catch dem wan catch u next."

Daniel Regha reacts to Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album. The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred interview that has caused intense debate across music spaces.

Source: Legit.ng