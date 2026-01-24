Videos from former governor Donald Duke's daughter's wedding to Pastor Tony Rapu's son have surfaced on social media

One of the highlights was a clip showing the moment the politician joined his daughter on the dancefloor at the wedding

The union stirred reactions from many Nigerians who penned congratulatory messages to the couple and their parents

The family of former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, and Pastor Tony Rapu came together on Thursday, January 22, 2026, for their children's wedding, which was held in a grand ceremony.

Duke and his wife, Onari, gave out their daughter Donna’s hand in marriage to popular Lagos pastor Tony Rapu’s son, Tobe.

The wedding was attended by family members and friends, including the traditional ruler, the Obong of Calabar.

One of the highlights was the moment the former governor and his daughter showed their fun side on the dance floor amid cheers from the guests.

Pastor Tony also shared a video showing the highlights from the wedding ceremony and added in a caption:

"Celebrating Tobe Rapu and Donna Duke at their introduction and traditional marriage ceremony in Calabar yesterday."

See a clip below of former governor Donald Duke and his daughter on the dance floor:

Below is a video Pastor Tony Rapu shared from the traditional wedding:

Reactions as Donald Duke's daughter weds

Legit.ng compiled some of the congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. Read them below:

ugogbaolahaven said:

"Marry your level oh so that the communication won’t be misunderstood neither will anger and frustration exist."

lemonadeswithlemons said:

"his daughters are beautiful and demure just like him and his wife."

dearrukevwe_ commented:

"See as rich dey marry the rich? If you like use your last savings enter Yhemo Lee boutique because you dey find rich man."

an.ebony.odessey said:

"Imagine if former government office holder would not display their wealth because of the fear of accountability on the source of said wealth."

edenscentsng said:

"What a glorious way to start the year! What a beautiful couple! May this union be blessed and kept of the Lord. May it find purpose in God and be fruitful in every way in the mighty name of Jesus And just as we have started the year with so much joy, may it permeate the whole year."

markidiahi commented:

"Between esteemed Pastor Tony Rapu and his son, it’s difficult to tell who is wedding, the class and elegance is so distinctive!"

Source: Legit.ng