Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad, has challenged the legal order that cleared music promoter Sam Larry and artist singer Marley of any involvement in his son’s death

Mr Aloba argued that the legal decision to discharge the suspects was made without due process

He also claimed the decision was premature and interfered with the ongoing Coroner’s Inquest on son’s death

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja has set July 2, 2025, as the date for its decision in the petition by late singer Mohbad's father, Mr Joseph Aloba, seeking permission to overturn the DPP's legal advice and court proceedings that freed Naira Marley and Sam Larry on allegations of involvement in singer’s death.

Justice Taiwo Olatokun set the date after hearing arguments for and against the motion from counsel for the applicant, Mr Aloba, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, and Joke Amachree, who represented the respondents.

Court decides application challenging Naira Marley and Sam Larry’s release on Mohbad's case. Credit: @iammohbad, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

The petitioner, Mr Joseph Aloba, is suing for and on behalf of the Aloba family, with the Attorney General of Lagos State and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) listed as respondents.

Senior Advocate Wahab Shittu highlighted a lack of fair hearing as one of the reasons for the application.

In his plea, Mr Aloba claimed that the DPP's legal opinion, which freed Naira Marley and Sam Larry, preempted the processes of the Coroner's inquest, which is still investigating and sitting on the cause of death of the late Mohbad.

He stated that the DPP's legal guidance has freed key suspects listed and implicated in the Coroner's process.

In their counter-affidavit, filed on June 24, Ayinde Ibrahim, a legal assistant in the DPP's office, testified that, contrary to Mohbad's father's claim, the suspects freed by the Legal Advice were not acquitted but rather discharged.

The deponent stated that Mr Akinde Oluwaseun, a Chief State Counsel in the Directorate of Public Prosecution, briefed him of the case's facts, which he believed.

The respondents outlined the procedure for obtaining the DPP's legal advice, the DPP's role, and the type of information—most notably the criminal case file—that the DPP, the Coroner, and the applicant had access to when requesting that the court dismiss Mr. Mohbad's application in the interest of justice. They came to the conclusion that no information was revealed that connected Naira Marley, Sam Larry Prima Boy, and Opere Babatunde in any way to Mohbad's death, which served as the basis for the DPP's advice that released them.

See post below:

Nigerians react to Mohbad’s case

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Oh the moment of fame is over you now want to address what should be addressed! A mistake of a father, God forbid."

leeeymarrrrh said:

"You guys see how the so called father is using his child demise for something else .. Shebi he said naira is not guilty."

zoftig_sucre said:

"Reopen??? That boy needs a final resting place."

_miss_deo's profile picture

_miss_deo said:

"What he should have done earlier but property was his priority."

luxuryhairbynaijabosslady said:

"It’s so sad mohbad is yet to be buried !"

omo2lara said:

"Thought baba mohbad earlier said this people has no jand in his sons death, what changed?"

crazyprescription1 said:

"Is he tired of dragging the wife?"

akaaaaa31 said:

"Now is not the wife again this man hmmm no be juju be this😂."

estah_o said:

"I'm just happy everyone is finally seeing who the real problem is."

swiftybellewroteit said:

"Everyone who had a hand in his demise and who also intentionally ruined this case when it was still hot, will bury their loved ones one after the other. Because y'all did this guy a bad thing. ENJR."

Mohbad's dad reopens case with Naira Marley, Sam Larry. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's dad drops new song

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, dropped a new song.

Aloba was spotted singing his heart out at the studio - a song he dubbed "A Plea".

While the song was difficult to interpret, as he sang it in Yoruba, many in the comment section already blasted him for even releasing a song.

Source: Legit.ng