Senator Ned Nwoko released a statement allegedly written by his family's live-in nurse, Dora, detailing allegations about his estranged wife Regina Daniels' behaviour while working with her at their home.

The statement, dated January 9, 2026, explained some incidents that the nurse described as disturbing.

Senator Ned Nwoko releases a statement allegedly written by his family's live-in nurse detailing allegations about his ex-wife, Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

In the statement, Dora said she began noticing changes in Regina’s behaviour around September 2025.

According to her, the Nollywood actress asked for help in buying some strong, controlled medications and even asked questions about how harmful high doses of the drugs could be.

Dora claimed that one evening, she entered Regina’s room and saw different kinds of strong medicines and substances scattered on the table.

She claimed Regina instructed her to heat one of the substances to turn it into crystals, but she refused to assist and later reported the matter to Senator Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko's nurse speaks on domestic violence allegations

She also spoke on the domestic violence allegations made against the senator. She stated that she never saw Senator Nwoko beat Regina at any point.

Dora described him as someone who does not drink or smoke, adding that the only disagreements she witnessed were arguments related to Regina’s drinking and smoking habits.

Recall that Nwoko publicly accused Regina of drug misuse after their clash that led to their separation.

However, Regina denied the allegations, dismissing them as defamation. She also recently shared medical evidence showing that she is free from drug usage as evidence to counter the senator's claim.

The issue grew bigger after Regina’s close friend, Ann Cassie, was arrested and charged with offences, including helping the actress to arrange an illegal pregnancy termination years ago and posting defamatory content online. Cassie was later granted bail, and the case is still ongoing in court.

Check out Ned Nwoko's post below:

Netizens react to the nurse's statement about Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@i_rumen said:

"Coming on social media was a very wrong move …. Now the audience has stoped cheering.. the family is left alone to deal with the trauma from all this🤦‍♀️"

@uloma_____ commented:

"This man is out to ruin this girl image. He is a serious dictator. I pray God helps Regina because this might go on for a very long time."

@adeniji_wande wrote:

"All this hearsay evidence no single video evidence. Oga u no Dey tire to talk ni. Okay we don hear"

@va.lentine1006 reacted:

"What is the purpose of this revelation? Regina says she has moved on. Why can't the senator leave her the hell alone? Seems to me he is infatuated with her and can't seem to put it behind him. Focus on the other 4 wives na"

@odphymia opined:

"In all your prayers, pray fervently against any evil strong pursuers and destiny quenchers at infant, then lastly pray for any ancestral strong hold."

@ms__frosh said:

"Okay sir. We've heard. What do you want us to do now. Send her back to you? Leave her alone. She'll be fine. Now that it is public Knowledge if she loves herself enough she'll do better sir. Thank you for your concern nurse Dora. It is well with you and EPA"

Ned Nwoko's family nurse claims that the senator has never laid hands on Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko speaks on Regina’s age

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Nwoko dismissed allegations that he married Regina Daniels when she was 17 years old.

In a statement shared on November 13, Nwoko described the claims as “false, misleading, and malicious,” saying that they were attempts to tarnish his image.

He said Regina told him she was 21 when they met, and shared an INEC voter’s card showing her date of birth as October 10, 1998, online.

