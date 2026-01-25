Event planner Funke Bucknor has reacted to a viral message purportedly from her about Davido and his wedding

The message, shared from a social media account linked to her, alleged wrongdoing against the singer

Fans reacted to her response, asking questions and tagging Davido in the post

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, founder of Zapphaire Events, has reacted to allegations linking her to Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

A post had trended online claiming that the event planner sent a message from a social media account linked to her, alleging that Davido owed her $50,000.

Fans react as Funke Bucknor refutes claim that Davido owes her $50,000. Photo credit@davido/@funkebucknor

Source: Instagram

The viral message claimed the singer was yet to settle the balance from his wedding, which she reportedly planned a few months ago. It also threatened legal action if payment was not made within three days.

Funke Bucknor reacts to viral message

Reacting to the claim, Funke Bucknor issued a disclaimer, stating that she does not operate any other social media account apart from her official page.

She distanced herself from the message, describing it as false and misleading.

Fans react to Funke Bucknor’s post

Fans of the singer reacted to her clarification, questioning why attempts were being made to drag Davido into controversies.

Funke Bucknor spoeaks about Davido. Photo credit@funkebucknor

Source: Instagram

Some described the allegation as having malicious intent, insisting it would not succeed.

Others offered prayers for Davido and his family, asking for divine protection and drawing biblical comparisons to David defeating Goliath.

Recall that Davido was recently embroiled in a paternity controversy involving an alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke.

His father later addressed the issue, outlining efforts made to clear his son’s name and accusing Kemi Olunloyo of running the Instagram account used in the allegations. Olunloyo also responded, dragging both father and son, before the issue later died down.

Here is the Instagram post about David and Funke Bucknor below:

Reaction to Davido and Funke Bucknor's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@ oseyi.okoduwa commented:

"Una don start again with all the evil intentions towards David and his family this new year. But God is always with him."

@chichi1beke reacted:

"What wedding did they plan for 50k dols? The same wedding wey we see or another?"

@emcee_reborn wrote:

"They are trying everything to bring him down,but he remains over them all."

@kween___mimi shared:

"At the end of the day, David will always defeat Goliath, that is just certain."

@uyimide_a reacted:

"Omo may God protect David because what is all this?"

@the_lady_hannie said:

"Una go tire, he whom God has blessed no man can curse . DAVID no be guy name."

Davdo meets France First Lady amid paternity mess

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had travelled to France amid claims made by controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo about his children.

Olunloyo had alleged that the singer’s twins are autistic while trading words with Israel DMW and the singer’s father.

Davido's fans reacted and dragged her, asking the singer to move on without paying attention to Olunloyo.

Source: Legit.ng