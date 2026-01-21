Sir Shina Peters addressed Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo over his comparison to Jim Ovia

In a video, the cleric referenced the singer and the businessman, comparing their progress in life

The Afro Juju singer's response stunned many amid calls for him to take legal action against the cleric

Veteran Afro Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters, has broken his silence on Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo's comments about him and Zenith Bank founder, Jim Ovia.

In a viral video, Ashimolowo, while addressing his congregation, compared Shina Peters’ progress in life with that of Ovia.

Sir Shina Peters breaks silence after Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo compared him with Jim Ovie. Credit: sirshinapeters/matthewashimolowo/jimovie

While preaching to his congregants about delayed gratification, the clergyman mentioned that many years ago, Shina Peters had N20 million and used the money to buy a house, while Ovia used his N20 million to start a bank.

According to Ashimolowo, the same bank has grown and now has branches across many countries worldwide, while “one man is now fixing leaking roofs, broken toilets and doors.”

Another veteran singer, Daddy Showkey, who saw the video, spoke in defence of Shina Peters and responded to Ashimolowo.

In a statement released on his Instastory on Wednesday, January 21, Shina Peters said he would not join issues with Ashimolowo for making such a comparison and degrading statements. He added that he would refrain from speaking ill of Ashimolowo or taking any legal action against him because he, Shina Peters, is also a clergyman who knows better.

He also spoke about his success, revealing that he has done well for himself.

See a screenshot of Sir Shina Peters’ response below:

Sir Shina Peters responds to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo's remark about him. Credit: sirshinapeters

"The way I see it God has really blessed me beyond words, you can't even begin to imagine the blessings of God upon my life all these decades. People close to me know what I am talking about," he said.

Watch the video of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo speaking about Shina Peters and Jim Ovia, as well as Daddy Showkey’s response, below:

Shina Peters's response to Matthew Ashimolowo trends

Shina Peters shares strategy to regain public love

Legit.ng previously reported that Sir Shina Peters opened up about the shocking plan that helped him win back public love after his controversial exit from the late Prince Adekunle’s band.

The ace hitmaker revealed that his departure was widely condemned at the time, with many accusing him of betrayal.

He recalled:

"People protested against me when I left Prince Adekunle’s band because they believed I abandoned a father figure for money"

