Davido's alleged baby mama, Ayo Labinjoh, has resumed calling him out amid their ongoing DNA test saga

Calling out the Afrobeats star, Labinjoh made a post about the singer's first child, Imade, and his other children

Amid the drama, the DMW label boss seemingly responded to her reference to Imade as his second child

More controversy has trailed the ongoing DNA test drama between music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his alleged baby mama, Ayo Labinjoh, as she resumed calling him out.

In a post she shared on Tuesday, January 20, Ayo responded to comments claiming she was attempting to force her daughter, Anu, on Davido because he was rich. She claimed she knew him as an upcomer in 2013.

She went on to involve the singer's first daughter, Imade, whom she referenced as his second child in the saga, recalling the drama that ensued over her paternity.

"Even Uncle @delemomoduovation, who is close to the Adelekes and even an uncle to Anu’s half-sister, Imade, the second child, who also fought a DNA battle, has chosen not to intervene," she said.

"David, YOU and I are the only ones who know who I slept with in February 2013. Have you told the world you sent me money on the day of the naming ceremony, in November 2013?" she asked.

Lashing out at the singer, she said: "You are a boy, not a man. You are a dad, not a father."

She also released the alleged DNA test dates of the singer's children as she wrote:

"Anu Adeleke September 2014, Imade Adeleke June 2015, Hailey Adeleke May 2017, Dawson Adeleke June 2021, Ivanna Bay, June 2023, in utero — #Terminated."

Davido breaks silence

Hours after Labinjoh referenced Imade as his second daughter, the music star broke his silence. He shared a loved-up picture of him and his first daughter as he seemingly declared her his first daughter.

A screenshot of Davido's Instastory post showing a picture of him and Imade is below:

Reactions as Anu's mother calls out Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

iam_ruthy2079 said:

"My own be say,are you sure that David is the father of your child?"

eliebae1 commented:

"Oky we agreed she's his daughter and what next? Because David will not treat her as his own still."

allnews2477 said:

"Anu Adeleke Davido's first child is truly beautiful and Imade looks like her too."

dave76046 commented:

"Nor go find your papa dey find adeleke u go Old tire."

Davido's alleged daughter replies singer's DNA claims

Legit.ng reported that the drama surrounding Anu intensified after she responded to Davido's comments.

The young girl expressed disappointment over the DMW label boss' tone and language, saying she never expected to be “cursed out and bullied” by someone she wanted answers from.

According to her, Davido went as far as threatening to get her mother arrested while publicly referring to her in demeaning terms.

Source: Legit.ng