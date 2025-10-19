Music legend Shina Peters set social media on fire after sharing some unknown details about himself

The Juju superstar opened up about the milestones he achieved during his younger days

Not stopping there, he addressed fans and supporters who want him to release new music albums

Oluwashina Akanbi Peters, also known as Sir Shina Peters, a popular Nigerian Juju artist, has revealed details about his personal life, including the birth of his first child at the age of 14.



In a teaser for the upcoming episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, the Afrojuju great reflected on his humble beginnings in life and music, describing how success came quickly for him.

“I started my career at the age of 10. I had my first child at 14. I bought my first car at 13. I built my first house at 16,” he said.

Sir Shina Peters, 67, denied the idea of returning to active music-making, claiming that the current climate no longer supports his creative process.

Sir Shina Peters stated that his fans come from all ethnic groups, saying that he has more Igbo fans than Yoruba.



“65 per cent of my fans are Igbos, not Yorubas. My fans are demanding that I give them new music, but I don’t just go to the studio. I can’t go to the studio; the atmosphere is not conducive for me. I don’t know what to sing,” the music legend added.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Clarence Peters sat down with Chude Jide-Onwo, a Nigerian journalist and media mogul, to discuss his conception and relationship with his father, Shina Peters, and mother Clarion Chukwura Abiola.

According to him, his father treated his mother poorly and as much as he would not want to judge him, he has also made such mistakes.

He stated that he has become a version of his father toward women, and so he knows what it felt like to be in his father's shoes.

In Clarence's words:

"My father has made mistakes that I have also made so I can’t judge him. I can relate to the mistakes that my father has made, as much as I was raised by my mother and try not to be my father."

In another clip, he spoke about how he went from shooting about three music videos in a week to being pushed aside by the new generation of Afrobeats artists. Another interesting subject was how his mum almost aborted his pregnancy.

Shina Peters is a legend - Olayinka Femi, fan of veteran singer

Spwaking with Legit.ng Olayinka Femi, a fan of Shina Peters, appreciated him for his years of hardwork.

In his words:

“Legendary! Seeing how Shina Peters was already making big moves as a teenager shows the level of vision and dedication that built the Afro‑juju movement. "

Shina Peter trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

benjyde20 said:

"I like the way he was picking his grammar word by word, baba no wan give those yeye bloggers headlines😂😂😂."

ccdiawards said:

"You could bet he sang that song yesterday. What he sang about decades ago is sadly the same."

photographybyhonesty said:

"Uptill now these things are still happening."



cajetan14 said:

"My late dad was part of the percentage, he jammed sir shina Peters tape like no other."

iamkasbeats said:

"Love this great man.And it is one of my greatest honours to have produced for him."

