Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to slightly over four years in jail after being convicted on charges involving his two ex-girlfriends

Combs' defenders pushed for a 14-month term, claiming that their client had been reformed after serving 13 months in a New York jail

However, the hip-hop entrepreneur’s prosecutors sought 132 months, as they shared a history of his domestic abuse

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison for hooking conviction after being eviscerated by a judge, marking a spectacular fall from favour for the embarrassed rap tycoon.

The producer hung his head as Judge Arun Subramanian handed out the 50-month sentence in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday, while Diddy’s grieving family watched from the gallery.

Diddy gets 50-month sentence in shocking courtroom twist. Credit: @diddy

Source: Instagram

Diddy has been in detention since September 2023. With 13 months already behind bars, he is scheduled to be released in November 2028. The judge also imposed a $500,000 fine on him after condemning him for his ‘savage’ abuse of his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, adding he was making an example of him since he inflicted ‘irreparable suffering’ on his victims.

Diddy was not convicted of any offence against Ventura, but he was famously seen beating her up, and Friday's admission of her abuse is likely to bring some comfort to the mistreated model.

‘Deterrence requires a significant sentence,’ the judge added, noting that Diddy continued to hold ‘freak offs’ despite being exposed to search warrants and public shaming for his abuse of Ventura. The producer remained unmoved and surprised as the court delivered him the punishment, staring straight ahead as he was accused of assaulting his victims ‘physically, emotionally, and psychologically.’

‘You abused the power and control you had over the lives of women you professed to love dearly,’ the judge said. ‘Why did it go on so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going.’

The judgment came after a chaotic sentencing hearing that went from bad to worse for Diddy, with the judge announcing early in the day that he would still consider evidence from sex trafficking and racketeering counts that he was cleared of in July.

During the proceedings, a courtroom sketch artist showed the defendant replicating the famed 'Scream' painting as it became clear that he was about to face a lengthy prison sentence. Prosecutors then informed the judge that Diddy had arrogantly scheduled a speaking engagement for Monday in Miami, implying that he did not expect to spend any more time in prison.

Nicole Westmoreland, Diddy’s attorney, broke down in tears during her failed case for a lenient sentence, stating he earned it because he was named Menswear Designer of the Year by the American Fashion Council in 2004.

‘It wasn’t just about an award, it was about breaking barriers,’ she said, as courtroom reporters said she appeared to start crying.

The sentence handed down on Friday brings to an end the 55-year-old’s reign as one of the most prominent men in the entertainment world.

In his closing remarks to Combs, the judge frequently complimented Ventura and expressed admiration for her fortitude in coming out.

This sentencing marked the end of Diddy’s epic legal saga, which began two years ago and lasted eight weeks.

He faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. His independence ended on the night of September 16, 2024, when he was apprehended by Homeland Security agents at the Park Hyatt hotel in midtown Manhattan.

Netizens React to Diddy’s Sentencing

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kingjerryamilo_ said:

"LUCKIEST Man living 😮. His Lawyers are great 👍 🙌."

lionqueenofficial said:

"His lawyers did a good job! 4yrs is a very good deal ."

jayyy_rn said:

"Did Nigerians follow a different case cos why the support? Culture is strong 😢."

iamluchi_ent said:

"I know he almost fainted when he heard 50, before the months. He probably thought it was 50years."

jb_beringer said:

"I am reading this comments and asking myself if these people commenting knew the intensity of this man’s crimes . Cuz I read the charges 😂.. wow ! What a world we leave in."

interiorbyben01 said:

"He's lawyer really did a good job."

mightymiky_fitness said:

"Nigeria Judiciary system left the group chat. With plenty adjournment."

vetacosmetics said:

"I'm trying to understand why the comments are positive, congratulating him, and praising his lawyer."

tush__tush24 said:

"He's got a good defense team ☺️ wishing all parties involved peace and closure."

iambigsly said:

"Happy for him, 👏👏."

thalia_hanita said:

"Just make money cos this world is not fair."

50 Cent writes to judge about Diddy

Legit.ng earlier reported that 50 Cent made a frightening 'death' claim in his 'letter to the judge' ahead of Sean Combs' sentencing today, October 3, 2025.

The rapper had a long-running quarrel with Diddy and continued to taunt him during his trial earlier this year.

Combs was convicted of two sex-related crimes in July, after nearly eight weeks in court. He was also cleared of more serious allegations.

Source: Legit.ng