VeryDarkMan's involvement in Wizkid and Seun Kuti's social media feud over legacy and comparisons with Fela Kuti has continued to make waves

Online commentator Izzy Ogbeide stepped in as she shared the reason the Nigerian Star Boy wouldn't respond to the critic

This came after VeryDarkMan shared a series of videos online calling out the Kese crooner

Social media commentator and content creator Izzy Ogbeide has come for online critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, over his criticism of Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan had reacted to the ongoing feud between Seun Kuti and Wizkid as he issued a warning to the Kese singer.

According to him, Wizkid should not disrespect Fela as he challenged fans of the Morayo crooner over their comments. He added that Wizkid’s fans are just keypad warriors and claimed that when it comes to standing up for the nation, none of them would be seen, leading to a back-and-forth with him.

Despite VeryDarkMan's call-out, Wizkid has, however, remained silent.

Why Wizkid wouldn't reply to Izzy Ogbeide

In a video, Izzy roasted VeryDarkMan for producing “over 100 videos” targeting Wizkid without a response.

According to the social media commentator, the singer wouldn't reply to him because he lacked a comparable legacy. She also dragged VeryDarkMan's parents into the drama, stating that his father had no legacy.

"Which one VeryDarkMan dey do 100 videos on top Wizkid, I no understand, e go drag comment come dey use am talk to Wizkid. Wizkid no go mind you o. Na who get papa and get legacy Wizkid dey reply. Your papa get legacy?" she asked in part.

"VDMCC, you get papa wey Big Wizkid fit tattoo for him hand?" she added in a caption.

The video of Izzy Ogbeide roasting VeryDarkMan is shown below:

Comments as Izzy Ogbeide roasts VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

dsexyhunter said:

"Wizkid will dare not reply because he doesn't want to spoil his legacy."

elleboy10 reacted:

"Izzy is too mumu for me. Today if VDM is gone he will have more legacy than lots of ppl in Nigeria but because of hate they won’t honor him with that respect."

GlobalGENDARY commented:

"No be lie ooooooh. And it's very painful. Very painful."

chrisco_empire said:

"VDM papa right now : me ?? I follow Igbo woman ??"

jelua23 commented:

"That explains why VDM hate Igbos. He is pretending that he doesn’t hate them. VDM is nothing to compare to Wizkid. You guys don’t know the value of Wizkid till you come to US. Stop messing around with Wizkid."

jay_jaytm said:

"Vdm has a bigger legacy than wizkid who is this wizkid self for this Nigeria."

