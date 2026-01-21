Iyabo Ojo reacted to fresh accusations from Lizzy Anjorin, urging her fans to ignore the ongoing drama

The actress expressed concern over Lizzy’s behaviour, saying she believes her colleague needs medical attention

Iyabo denied all allegations against her and said she is choosing to focus on her personal growth and family

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has spoken out following renewed attacks from her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, urging fans to ignore the controversy and expressing concern over Lizzy’s well-being.

The development comes hours after Lizzy Anjorin accused Iyabo Ojo of being responsible for the death of late singer Destiny Boy.

Iyabo Ojo sends strong message to fans over Lizzy Anjorin controversy. Credit: @iyaboojo, @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The allegation sparked reactions online, prompting Iyabo to respond during a TikTok Live session.

Addressing her fans, Iyabo asked them not to engage with Lizzy, describing her colleague as someone who needs help rather than confrontation.

She said Lizzy no longer behaves like the cheerful person she once knew and questioned when her troubles began.

According to Iyabo, the only thing she can do at this point is to pray for her colleague, as she believes Lizzy needs medical attention.

The actress also expressed disappointment that Lizzy’s husband has not taken steps to seek professional help for her.

“She is not normal. She is not the same Liz who used to dance and sell her products. I don’t know where her trouble started,” Iyabo said. “The only thing I can do at this stage of her madness is to pray for her.”

Iyabo further denied claims that she ever cursed Lizzy’s child, stressing that she would never wish harm on any child. She added that despite the constant attacks, she has chosen to focus on her progress and her children’s success.

“As she is cursing me, I am progressing, and my children are making it. Why should I be angry?” she said, while urging her supporters to ignore Lizzy’s comments.

Concluding her remarks, Iyabo maintained that Lizzy’s actions are driven by stress and delusion, insisting that professional medical help is necessary. “If they don’t take her for medical treatment, she is not going to stop. I really feel so bad for her. She needs help,” she added.

Iyabo Ojo trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

midas_fabricsjewels said:

"Glamma Rakeem Iyabo Ojo, God will continue to protect you and yours, you are loved 😍 🥰 ❤️."

yinkuslikethat said:

"Absolutely, she does."

fancy_giftsplace said:

"See person suppose tell someone that aunty yen o gbadun?"

callyberrytv said:

"Eyaaa so nice of you dear."

rasheedlateef022

"Alhamdulillah that Q.M realise this about her ❤️❤️❤️."

akambisa said:

"😂😂”If they don’t take her for medical treatment she is not going to stop” her family wants her to start removing her cloths before they will do the needful 🙌🙌."

temitope3043 said:

"Aunty Temmy mi. I love you see how you analyse it wella."

emcee_leno said:

"Who joined that live yesterday ? Queen Mother had 10.3k views flat 😂. Dr can only dream of that view 😂."

lemmah_beauty_home said:

"We kuku onow that one before 😂😂😂😂😂gbogbo oro won nio ba ti aye mu mo 🤷‍♀️."

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo calls out colleague Lizzy Anjorin. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin questions Anthony Joshua’s mother

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lizzy Anjorin ignited reactions online after criticising the mother of British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua over his recent visit to his hometown in Nigeria.

In a video that went viral on social media, Anjorin questioned why Joshua’s mother allowed him to travel to his village during the festive period instead of placing him in what she described as a more secure area, such as Lekki, Ikoyi, or Banana Island.

She suggested that a safer location would have reduced potential risks during the high-profile visit.

