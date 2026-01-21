Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing raised concerns over overwhelming attention from men on social media

She revealed that her inboxes are flooded with thousands of unsolicited messages despite privacy efforts

The actress described the situation as exhausting, even though she is currently not seeking a partner

Nkechi explained that despite attempts to block accounts and adjust her privacy settings, messages from men continue nonstop.

“I have tried everything I can to change my number on Facebook but I don’t know. I don’t know which video is trending; I wake up to thousands of messages from different kinds of men. I don block tire. I am single, but I no dey find man; I’m not searching. My WhatsApp is a mess. I have over 5,000 messages from different kinds of species called men. I am tired. How many be my body wey over 5,000 men wan marry me…” she wrote.

The actress described the situation as exhausting and emotionally draining, noting that while she is currently single, she is not actively looking for a partner.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday set social media abuzz with the news of her engagement.

In a recent post, the actress shared pictures from an alleged engagement party hosted by her new boyfriend, triggering reactions online.

On her Instagram page, the actress shared photos showing off a sparkling ring, revealing that she had said “yes” to her partner two months ago. According to Nkechi, it was the fastest yes of her life.

Expressing her excitement, she shared that she is eagerly counting down to her big day.

“Two months ago, I said YES to Forever, the fastest YES of my life. Counting down to Ourlovestory2025,” Nkechi wrote in her post.

She also teased fans with a full proposal video, which will be shared on her YouTube channel, Nkechi Blessing TV, inviting followers to subscribe and turn on notifications for the reveal.

The engagement announcement comes just a few weeks after her ex-boyfriend made headlines by showing off his new lover, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Nkechi’s happy news.

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkechi Blessing's ex-boyfriend, Eseoghene Obire, trended on social media after he showed off his new woman.

Recall that sometime in May, the Unfiltered with NBS host announced on social media that she was now single again, after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend.

Nkechi Blessing trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@SemiNigerian said:

"My gender dey embarrass me."

@Prestigious_Gt said:

"4,998 of them just want to knack The remaining 2 live under bridge Don’t be deceived."

@PEnyidiah

"Believe me when I tell you there are no 5000 men in her Dm. She's being delusional. This one she's doing now is a subtle way to bring attention to her sef, weda she go see any man wey go text her."

@Her_exc3llency said:

"How many are all the men in the world in the first place and what do you mean you are single, your own relationship no dey last 1 month."

Nkechi Blessing insists she's richer than exes

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nkechi Blessing released a new episode of her podcast, Unfiltered with NBS, and the clip went viral due to her remarks.

In the video, she discussed her past relationship and how she was the one footing her own bills.

Fans reacted to her statements, reminding her of what she had said in the past about her relationship.

