Nollywood star Nancy Isime broke her silence after being accused of involvement in a marriage scandal

The actress shared posts on Instagram showing she is unbothered and focused on her personal growth

Nancy hinted 2026 will be her “softest year,” signalling a positive outlook despite the controversy

Nollywood actress and TV host Nancy Isime has broken her silence following allegations that she played a role in the collapse of a woman’s marriage.

The controversy began after Ify Okafor, a UK-based Nigerian woman, accused Nancy and ex-beauty queen Sylvia Nduka of being involved with her husband, Circa Lagos owner, Petite, while she was still legally and traditionally married.

Ify alleged that her husband’s repeated infidelity caused emotional distress, humiliation, and instability in her marriage.

Nancy, who is active on social media, responded subtly but confidently through her Instagram page.

Posting vacation photos and videos, she appeared unbothered by the allegations, sharing that she was enjoying life while remaining focused on her personal growth.

“I act like I’m happy to be back, but deep down I want to pull a @alexxekubo on social media.”

In another post, she shared a video of herself living her best life, unaffected by the charge. She stated that 2026 would be her softest year, with everything aligning for her best interests.

“2026, our softest year where everything aligns for our highest good,” she wrote, signalling a focus on positivity and moving forward.

See her post below:

This is not the first time Nancy has faced public scrutiny. In 2022, a popular blogger claimed that her lifestyle, including vacations, was funded by a man identified as Michael Dion-Golie.

Similar claims were made about other celebrities, including actress Nuella Njibigbo, BBNaija star Nengi, and Onyii Alex.

Nancy later debunked the reports, insisting she had never visited Istanbul and questioned the credibility of the blog.

She also challenged allegations linking her to Michael romantically, demanding “concrete proof” and advising that success should not be tied to assumptions about women’s morality.

Through her posts, Nancy thanked colleagues and fans for their support and urged women to remain focused on their goals despite gossip and false claims.

The actress’s calm and confident response seems to signal that she is determined to let positivity and her work speak louder than rumours.

Legit.ng also reported that Nancy Isime was publicly criticised by a mother and her daughter over her fashion choices.

In a video that has since gone viral across social media platforms, the duo accused the actress of "leading men to sin" following recent pictures of her in a swimsuit.

The outspoken pair expressed deep concern over what they described as Nancy’s “seductive dressing,” claiming that her public image is influencing young women negatively and distracting men from their spiritual paths.

They further supported their claims with Bible scriptures as they encouraged the celebrity to promote modesty and morality if she is a true follower of Christ.

