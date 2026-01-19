A self-styled spiritualist accused an unnamed herbalist of being responsible for Destiny Boy’s death in a viral video

He alleged the herbalist exploited the late singer financially and misled him with false promises of wealth

The claims sparked heated reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning and disputing the allegations

A video of a spiritualist making allegations about the cause of Afrofuji artist Destiny Boy's death has sparked reactions online.

The man who calls himself Baba Asiri Irawo shared a video on TikTok, passionately accusing an unnamed herbalist of the death of Destiny Boy, whose real name is Afeez Adesina.

The man, while stating that the singer's life was taken by a herbalist, issues a warning to parents who had neglected the welfare of their children at a young age.

Spiritualist speaks about Destiny Boy's death

According to the spiritualist, this so-called herbalist usually takes the lion's share of Destiny Boy's earnings, leaving the artist with little to show for his hard work.

In his words:

"The child Destiny Boy that died, it was babalawo that killed him. You are always deceiving them that if they do ritual, they will be rich. And that is a big lie. If they carry you to a religion you are in, to a religion that you don't have knowledge of, death is not far away."

He added in the said post:

"You give them things that you cannot use, and when they get the money, like 50 million or 20 million, you then call them you collect like 5 million. You are using them to create your own wealth."

He also heavily criticised the artist's management and family for failing to provide proper guidance, especially during the peak of his fame.

"The time he should be using to build himself, you are destroying the boy's destiny," he laments.

Watch the video below:

Destiny Boy: Reactions to Spiritualist comment

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Sunmisola Queen Of Africa said:

"What of omije ojumi that die in church?"

Bukola Ibukun commented:

"You are right. One baba gave me eyonu one time like that...I almost ran mad ooo... Thank God for my spirit."

@keepoff2080 commented:

"Once someone dies, others take over their story, media, and strangers online, that’s unfair. You don’t have to judge no one."

@twenty20euro0 stated:

"I pray make I know use My leg go wey dem go kpa me."

Omoniyi Toyosi wrote:

"Him mama don talk say no be babalawo kill him ooo. She said he get one sickness way de do ham."

EMI AWON WOLI said:

"Sir iro nla le pa sir elo gbo gbogbo oro ti mummy e so fun awon oniroyi pelu baba won sir. ekiyesi nkan ti bibeli so pe ema wa di ohungbogbo daju ki e si di eyin tinse otito ibe mu."

Destiny Boy: Sister addresses rumours

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Destiny Boy’s elder sister reacted to the viral voice note their mother sent to the singer before his death, which trended after he died.

She shared why her mother used such words, as she shut down rumours concerning her brother’s controversial death. She slammed the critics and shared the true reason their mother used those words against him, sparking reactions from netizens.

