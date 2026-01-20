Tiwa Savage has shared what it feels like being a next-door neighbour to President Bola Tinubu

The Afrobeats queen, who described her current home as her temporary haven, revealed she is working on another house project that is yet to be completed

The singer's revelation about being neighbours with the president has stirred up a topic about her financial net worth

Afrobeats singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is her next-door neighbour while speaking about her house.

Tiwa made the revelation in a 2026 documentary with content creator Korty, where she called her temporary Ikoyi home a "safe haven" due to its proximity to President Tinubu's residence, highlighting elite security and status.

Korty, while conversing with the mother of one, had spoken highly of her residence and the security in place, stirring a response from the singer, who revealed she was also building a new house in an undisclosed location.

"To be honest, this is like my temporary place. I am building one I bought somewhere, but it's not ready until next year. So this is like my safe haven till then. I feel safe. I feel safe actually. I actually feel a little bit important 'cause the president’s house is in front," Tiwa said.

President Bola Tinubu's primary residence in Lagos is his well-known private home on Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, though he also uses a refurbished residence on Queens Drive, Ikoyi, sometimes referred to as the "White House."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage also opened up about her relationships.

The video of Tiwa Savage speaking about being a next-door neighbour to the president is below:

Comments about Tiwa Savage's house

The video drew comments about the singer's luxury lifestyle. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

GuavaJuiice_ commented:

"God please me too I need house in ikoyi."

NnamdiOdigbo said:

"Tiwa is a top artist, I just love the way she moves. Quietly."

lil_toxicc1 wrote:

"Na why dem nor go ever protest against this government, dem dey wine and dine together."

Taiwo_Ayanleke commented:

“Thanks for inviting me to your house” and you carry leg put for my chair?? It doesn't matter if I do it myself but please, don't put your legs on my chair. "

ArsenalKendrick said:

"She's not looking for a husband to submit to, she's looking for an Odogwu."

remasherkay said:

"Reason they never condemn bad governance but instead are friends with it. They all have safe heavens."

Hassanmovics commented:

"The savage family is an isale EKo family,they are not small at all as far as Lagos state is concern."

