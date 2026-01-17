A trending video of a cute moment that played out between Pastor Dr Paul Enenche, founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, and his wife, Dr Becky Paul-Enenche, at a church event

The short clip showed when Pastor Enenche, who was on the altar, quickly paused his ministering to assist his wife alight the staircase

The clip left many internet users gushing, with some drawing marriage lessons and inspirations from Pastor Enenche's kind gesture to his wife

Pastor Paul Enenche, founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has earned the admiration of many people over his quick, thoughtful gesture to his wife at a Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) event.

His excited wife, Dr Becky Paul-Enenche, shared a video of the cute moment her husband quickly assisted her to alight the stage while he was on the altar.

Pastor Paul Enenche helps his wife alight a steep staircase at a church event. Photo Credit: Dr Mrs Becky Paul-Enenche

In the short clip she posted on Facebook, the cleric, with the microphone to his mouth, rushed to give his wife a hand as she alighted from the steep staircase of the altar.

Becky's face lit up at her husband's heartwarming gesture.

"My husband Dr. Paul Enenche stepped up to help me down the steep staircase last night at Coza," Becky wrote.

Netizens gushed over the lovely couple's moment.

Pastor Paul Enenche's wife reacts as he helps hr alight a steep staircase. Photo Credit: Dr Mrs Becky Paul-Enenche

Watch the video below:

Paul Enenche and wife's cute moment melts hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's cute moment below:

Emmanuel Thankgod said:

"Lovely, the truth Mummy is that you carry a wonderful, lovely and affection compelling Spirit.

"Your lovely, beautiful smile and joyful reaction gave Daddy more energy to help you.

"You both are just so lovely.

"Thank you Daddy for everything you do Sir."

Asonganyi Rusmond said:

"Your marriage keeps boosting my confidence that I can marry right and not regret."

Simeon Hur-yagba said:

"Meanwhile if you are a lioness you won't get this treatment o.

"And if you go about demanding this from a man you won't get it, you simply earn it."

Chidinma Ukeoma said:

"Love it! Little things that matter. Being intentional in little things, matter.

"Little things men do to command respect and loyalty. It’s not rocket science. Every woman wants to be seen, loved effortlessly, protected, feel secured by her man, and acknowledged, without asking.

"See how daddy paused to play his husband role, and was not ignorant of her need, even in the midst of a spiritual activity. This right here is a whole sermon.

"Thanks for leading by example, sir. Epic!!"

Florence Onah-Owobialotu said:

"This is so beautiful, I saw this love, desired it, admire it, prayed for it and I am living in this reality.

"My parents are such a great example ❤️."

Eze C. Nwachukwu said:

"I have never admired love and couples like I did through this video.

"This is genuine love and honour between our father and mother.

"That smile from mummy Becky can raise the dead, the fast move from our father is so swift and his intentionality is to be studied Kai.

"I must marry this year."

George Micheal said:

"If you like,say they are showing off,all I know is charity begins at home..you can’t fake life."

