Actor Charles Okocha has shared a lovely video from his daughter Mercy's graduation from secondary school

Charles could be seen in his usual manner, gushing about his daughter with his typical 'phenomenal' slang

Many of the actor's fans and followers couldn't help but point out his daughter's straight face as they congratulated her

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, aka Igwe 2Pac's daughter, Mercy, has graduated from Babcock University High School as he shared a video from the event.

Despite his many dramas, Charles is known to have a strong bond with his kids and always shows them off at every opportunity.

Charles Okocha attends his daughter's graduation. Credit: @charles_okocha

In the adorable clip he shared via his official Instagram page, Charles could be seen gushing about Mercy as he congratulated her on her latest achievement.

The actor could be heard saying his customary and widely recognized 'phenomenal' slang.

A clip also showed when a male friend who accompanied the actor congratulated Mercy on her accomplishment.

Charles wrote in his caption:

"Congratulations to my Phenomenal Daughter @mercy__okocha Shine forever mama!!❤️❤️❤️."

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate Charles Okocha's daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the messages fans penned to Charles Okocha and his daughter. See them below:

tonychuma_2020:

"Normally na children dey worry their parents, but for your own case na you dey worry your children congratulations girl."

hair_by_ijefine:

"See how natural she looks, went for graduation party recently I thought it was old women that graduated."

eternal_charissah_aishah:

"God bless you for the way you hype your children and say positive words to them ..you will eat the fruit of your labor in Jesus name...."

houseofamearypearl:

"How she keeps a straight face needs to be studied congratulations."

shadyville08:

"From heh ru rooe. Congratulations Phenomenal Family!!! ."

bboujee_szn:

"I love the way u treat ur daughter.... nothing a man can do to impress her again."

