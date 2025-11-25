Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello took to social media to celebrate her first daughter’s birthday

The movie star shared a series of lovely photos that instantly melted the hearts of her fans and followers

The proud mother posted beautiful images of her daughter, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing her joy

Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello is celebrating her daughter, Omolola Ashley, who turned 25.

On Instagram, she shared images of the celebrant, saying that her daughter had entered a new phase and encouraging her to walk with elegance and confidence.

Shaffy further expressed how pleased she is with the woman her first fruit has grown into.

“It’s a NEW ERA for my First Fruit 🎂🎉🍾🥂 @omololaashley. Walk into it with Grace and Confidence. Worthy, Ready, and Proud of the Woman you have Become. IT’S YOUR BLOOM SEASON BABY 🌸 I AM SO PROUD OF YOU ADUNNI ADE💕. Mummy Loves You 💕 💋.”

Shaffy Bello’s daughter trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

theelizabeth_ said:

"You look great, happy birthday aburo @omololaashley."

tinusplace said:

"Her brother’s twin ❤️literally …congratulations mummy 😍❤️."

nhn_couture

"Happy Birthday beautiful."

dr.olatilewa said:

"Happy birthday Ashley! May you celebrate many more beautiful years 🙏🏽🎉🎊 Love you sweetie ❤️ @omololaashley."

adebisi.adebowale.35 said:

"Happy birthday to my darling God child in whom I am well pleased. Continue to grow and shine in God's grace ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

debbs_bjuku said:

"Awwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️."

teeclassic_rkt said:

"Happy birthday mommy’s pride . I pray you live long to eat the fruit of your labour ma🙏🏻.'

ofianya_02 said:

"Happy glorious birthday to her 💐🥂🎁❤️❤️."

anyaodeh said:

"Happy blessed birthday beautiful 😍."

chidinma9756 said:

"Happy birthday to her 🎂🎉😍."

bedroom_voice said:

"Happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉 wishing her all round fruitfulness in good health and prosperity Cheers 🥂."

