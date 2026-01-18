Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband Pastor David Adeoye attended the matriculation of her second son with 2baba, Zion Idibia, while his famous father was absent

The proud mother shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram, congratulating Zion on earning his admission and beginning a new academic journey

The event once again highlighted the consistent support from Sunmbo and her husband at key milestones in her sons’ lives

It was a moment of joy and celebration for legendary music icon 2baba, as his second son with Sunmbo Adeoye, Zion Idibia, gained admission into Pan-Atlantic University.

The proud mother announced the good news on her Instagram page, where she shared photos from Zion’s matriculation ceremony.

In the pictures, Sunmbo was joined by her husband, Pastor David Adeoye, as they proudly showed up to support the young undergraduate. Zion’s famous father, 2baba, was notably absent from the event.

In her heartfelt caption, Sunmbo praised her son for earning his admission and congratulated him on the new academic milestone. ‘ADMITTED.

You earned it, son. Congratulations on your matriculation. Greater works ahead in Jesus’ name,’ she wrote, adding hashtags celebrating Pan-Atlantic University's 12th matriculation and the class of 2029.

See the post below:

This is not the first time Sunmbo and her husband have stepped out to support her children.

In 2023, when her first son with 2baba, Nino, graduated from secondary school, a graduation party was held with family members in attendance, including 2baba’s mother, his younger brother, Charles, and Annie Idibia’s first daughter, Isabella.

After completing secondary school, Nino relocated to the United States for his university education, accompanied by his mother and stepfather, David Adeoye.

Sunmbo later shared photos from one of David’s visits to Nino abroad, drawing admiration online for their close bond and striking resemblance.

Pastor David has also been visibly present during key moments in Nino’s life.

While Nino was still in secondary school, Pastor David attended his induction ceremony into a leadership role as a social prefect, stepping in when 2baba was absent.

During their 10th wedding anniversary in 2023, Sunmbo publicly appreciated her husband for embracing her and her two sons, thanking him for accepting and loving them wholeheartedly.

With Zion’s admission into university, the Adeoye-Idibia family continues to mark important milestones by celebrating growth, education, and family support.

Fans celebrate 2baba's son

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

funmilola5673 said:

"Congratulations! Evidence choke that Pastor Adeoye is the real father. Iji aiye ti gbe biological father lo."

oluwalotoosin

"Congratulations ma 🎉."

adaeze_writes said:

"Congratulations Zion 🎊 Greater heights."

nwanyiakamu_global said:

"Congratulations my darling dearest!! 🎉."

olubiziii said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 Support from Pastor Adeoye is Amazing & a case study🔥."

temmybekiddies2 said:

"As your mum celebrate your matriculation, she will be alive safe and sound to celebrate your convocation in Jesus name.so shall it be. Jotham my son can't wait to see you in this gown."

yinkaokeowo said:

"Congratulations sis."

naija.bakers

"Congratulations to the family 💕."

mary.akpobome said:

"Congratulations my dear sister and your family. To our Son - keep striding!!!! 💙."

princessuvbi said:

"You look so exquisite...congratulations mama."

deborah_ifunanya.chukwukaorah said:

"I am so if my statement hurts any.....but a present father must not be a biological father. Congratulations Z."

graceedgirls said:

"Thank God for these boys, and the influence of Sumbo and Pastor Adeoye."

timmmahtrust said:

"Sperrm donor dey somewhere in a bottle 😢.... pastor Adeoye may the Lord reward you for everything you have done sir😍... Together forever 😍."

rachytee_empire001 said:

"Eku orire ooo...More of God's grace 🙏😍."

krimdelapetito said:

"Congratulations ma and king zii 🎉🎉🎉."

holar_pamper_ said:

"Great woman 🙌❤️❤️Congratulations Zion."

tunrasehairpalace said:

"Congratulations😍You will make it successful out of the school in Jesus name 🙏."

2Baba shows off his four sons

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba warmed the hearts of fans and netizens with a video of him and his four sons, namely Nino, Zion, Justin, and Innocent jr Idibia, from his baby mamas, Sumbo Adeoye and Pero Adeniyi.

The African Queen crooner was seen in the middle as his sons stood side by side for some pictures.

It was the first time the iconic musician had been seen with his four sons in the same room. Pero’s sons, who live in the United States, rarely interact with his other children.

