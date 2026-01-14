A dramatic scene unfolded at the Nnewi Catholic Diocese Cathedral dedication as a church member renounced his faith

James Louise Okoye was captured in a viral video declaring his departure from Christianity inside the cathedral

His outburst centred on the church’s failure to honour late senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died in July, 2024

A church member, James Louise Okoye, was seen in a viral video renouncing his Christianity during the dedication of the Nnewi Catholic Diocese Cathedral.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, captured Okoye shouting within the church premises as he declared his decision to abandon his faith.

Okoye calls out church over Ifeanyi Ubah

In the footage, Okoye was heard screaming the name of former Anambra South Senatorial District lawmaker, Ifeanyi Ubah, who died in July, 2024.

He accused the church of failing to acknowledge Ubah’s contributions to the construction of the cathedral and criticised the omission of his name during prayers for the souls of the faithful departed.

Okoye openly declared his renunciation of Christianity, saying: “My last day as a Christian. My last day as a Christian is today.” His words echoed through the cathedral as he expressed anger over what he described as neglect of the late politician’s memory.

The church member further questioned those present, asking:

“Did you hear them say, may the soul of Ifeanyi Ubah rest in peace?” He insisted that Ubah, who he claimed played a crucial role in supporting the cathedral project before his death, deserved recognition during the dedication ceremony.

Where is Anambra located?

Anambra State is a vibrant region in southeastern Nigeria, known as the “Light of the Nation” for its cultural and economic significance.

Anambra was created on August 27, 1991, with Awka as its capital and Onitsha as its largest commercial city, home to one of Africa’s busiest markets. The state covers about 4,844 square kilometres and is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group.

It is bordered by Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Kogi states. Rich in trade, agriculture, and industry, Anambra is famous for Nnewi’s manufacturing hub and fertile lands producing yam, cassava, and oil palm.

Senator Ifeanyi Uba died in 2024

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has passed away at 52. He died on Saturday morning, July 27, at a London hospital where he had been receiving treatment for a serious illness.

He was a Young Progressive Party (YPP) member and had recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He planned to run for governor of Anambra state in the next election. Uba was elected to the Senate in 2019 under the Young Progressive Party (YPP) platform and reelected in 2023. Ubah was a prominent figure in Anambra State politics and had a strong passion for development and growth in his constituency.

Before his political career, Ubah was a successful businessman interested in various sectors, including oil and gas, transportation, and sports. He was the founder and chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Ltd, Nigeria's leading oil marketing company. Ubah was also the owner of Ifeanyi Ubah FC, a Nigerian professional football club.

