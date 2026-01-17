Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum and manager, and Pastor Mrs Adeline Ojogwu, Odumodublvck's mum, shared a lively dance backstage at the AFCON 2025 Fan Zone Finale in Rabat

Bose Ogulu, mother and manager of Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy, and Pastor Mrs Adeline Ojogwu, the mother of Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck, lit up social media after a video of them dancing backstage at the AFCON 2025 Fan Zone Finale went viral.

The clip, recorded in Rabat on January 16, captured the two women sharing a lively moment that showed elegance, energy, and cultural pride.

Ogulu, known for her stylish presence, danced gracefully in chic attire, while Odumodublvck’s mum, dressed in casual streetwear, moved with rugged confidence.

The backstage scene happened as performers thrilled fans at the Olm Souissi venue.

Burna Boy headlined the finale concert, delivering electrifying performances alongside Ghanaian star Stonebwoy, British rapper Stormzy, and Moroccan singer Jaylann.

Odumodublvck also surprised the crowd with a cameo on his hit track “Ekelebe,” further creating excitement.

The chemistry between the two mothers showed the supportive roles they play in their sons’ careers.

Bose Ogulu has long been recognised as a driving force behind Burna Boy’s global success, while Odumodublvck’s mum has become a symbol of encouragement for the rapper’s growing fan base.

Fans online described the moment as heartwarming, noting how it showcased Nigerian family bonds beyond the spotlight.

One observer explained that the dance reflected the joy of mothers who stand proudly behind their children’s achievements.

The AFCON Fan Zone Finale, which combined music and sport, served as a grand build-up to the Morocco-Senegal final scheduled for January 18.

With the viral video now trending, the spotlight has shifted from the pitch to the powerful presence of Nigerian mothers celebrating their sons’ journeys.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Burna, Odumodu's mums dance video

The responses ranged from admiration to playful commentary.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Lor_dmills said:

"Two agile mopol. This is what making money and sponsoring your mother's lifestyle looks like. Every man's dream. May God keep our mum alive to witness this day."

@drealballer said:

"That is the joy of mothers who stand proudly behind their children’s achievements. love it 😘😘"

@wickedbiggie commented:

"Two mothers yes but one is stronger!"

@offendnoone wrote:

"That's a fantastic recipe, let's build on this success."

@Omekagu20 reacted:

"Na beautiful moment."

@Dami68247666454 said:

"See as dem dey tear steps together."

@verysweetgirl88 opined:

"Joy of a mother they are proud of their children."

@TheViiceTech commented:

"The mummies gave birth to the OD G's."

@MaziEzike_Nedu wrote:

"Christian woman don turn worldly woman. In this life just pray for grace not to disappoint your God when you finally make it."

Source: Legit.ng