Music star 2Baba's first son, Nino Idibia, whom he had with Sunmbo Adeoye, turned 20 in 2026

His proud mother shared pictures of their special moments over the years, as she prayed for him

Celebrities and fans also joined in the celebration, penning birthday messages to the celebrant

It was a moment of celebration for Sunmbo Adeoye, wife of clergyman Pastor David Adeoye, as her son with music star 2Baba, Nino Idibia, turned 20 on Thursday, January 15.

The proud mother took to her social media page to share heartwarming photos of her and her son over the years, revealing that she has learned more than parenting from him.

Sunmbo disclosed that she learned faith, trust in God, patience, strength, and the power of unconditional love. She also showered prayers on the celebrant while expressing how much she loved him.

"For every stage of our evolving, I say THANK YOU JESUS. Happy birthday My first born 👑 My bestie 🤞My NinoFabulous. With you I learnt more than parenting. I learnt to trust God, I learnt faith, patience, strength, and the power of unconditional love. "May the Lord bless you and keep you;May He make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; May the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace. Amen I pray that at 20, God orders your steps, enlarges your capacity, guards your heart, and crowns your efforts with favor," she wrote in part.

Nino is the eldest child and son of 2Baba, who is a father to seven other children with different baby mamas.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba welcomed his eighth child with his new wife and lawmaker Natasha Osawaru in 2025.

Swipe through the post below to see the pictures Sunmbo Adeoye shared as she celebrated her son Nino at 20:

Celebrities, fans celebrate 2Baba's son Nino at 20

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages. Read the comments below:

charlybrave commented:

"Happy birthday Nino Bizzle."

theuncleope said:

"Wooooooow! Nino is 20 already? I feel old right now."

t.loyeh commented:

"Congratulations mum. Happy birthday Zino. God's blessings son you always."

ifeomaonwochei6 commented:

"Wow GREAT happy happy beautiful birthday son Nino may Almighty God continue to watch over you and your siblings in Jesus Christ Name Amen congratulations and welcome to 2decade and counting."

princesscomedian said:

"Happy birthday Nino may your light never dim in Jesus' mighty name."

morufatyusuf wrote:

"Happy birthday to you today is my daughter birthday too wishing both of you best in life."

2Baba shows off his four sons

Legit.ng previously reported that 2baba warmed the hearts of fans and netizens with a video of him and his four sons, namely Nino, Zion, Justin, and Innocent jr Idibia, from his baby mamas, Sumbo Adeoye and Pero Adeniyi.

The African Queen crooner was seen in the middle as his sons stood side by side for some pictures.

It was the first time the iconic musician had been seen with his four sons in the same room. Pero’s sons, who live in the United States, rarely interact with his other children.

