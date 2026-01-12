Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama Hellen Ati's new video with Egungun of Lagos has surfaced online

The Nigerian content creator, who visited Kenya, had a brief chat with Hellen, who proudly flaunted her wears and body

The video has, however, sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticised her over her choice of outfit

Nigerian content creator Egungun of Lagos, whose real name is Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, has shared a video from his interview with Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, in Kenya.

Egungun, known for asking about the worth of the wears of random people and celebrities in a comical manner, queried Hellen about her handbag, a Dior, which she was asked to spell correctly.

Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, who sported an outfit that showed too much flesh, also bragged about her body.

"I have never done a BBL before, this is what my mama gave me," she said, turning to show the camera her backside.

She also bragged about her outfit, saying they were all original.

Egungun, also famous for the use of phrases like “That’s crazy, baby! Dam! It’s massive,” made Hellen say the words as they ended the video on a fun note.

In a caption, the Nigerian content creator wrote:

"This is the most unserious person I have ever met in my life."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Hellen Ati called out Cubana Chiefpriest over the unpaid school fees of her son. She warned that there would be ‘hell to pay’ if the socialite and businessman failed to meet his fatherly responsibilities.

The video of Egungun of Lagos with Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, in Kenya is below:

Reactions trail Egungun’s video with Hellen Ati

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

onyinyechi__favour commented:

"$250 yet you claim the owner of your Uber has collected his car and you don’t know how you’ll pay house rent? I don’t blame you."

flamez_of_black30 said:

"Na who wan raise person son be this?"

omoniyi01 said:

"You think men don't know what they want, zebra is fine but not meant to keep at home."

reddaofresh commented:

"Wetin she wear so."

realchiomaemenike said:

"Let me just believe she’s acting a script for a egungu bc I meannn no na acting."

prince_yung_9ice_ritchie said:

"You don’t wear fake but you can’t spell Dior who marry you marry olodo."

caramel_rach commented:

"Haaaa Helen we didn’t know you like this oooo So you dey deceive us say you poor since."

Hellen Ati speaks about Cubana Chiefpriest’s sister

Legit.ng also reported that Hellen Ati alleged that Cubana Chiefpriest's sister was married but left her husband in Cotonou.

She further claimed that the socialite's sister reportedly moved to Nigeria with another man and made other unverified allegations about her personal life.

She insisted that she was not the reason Cubana Chief Priest allegedly refused to buy the sister a car, distancing herself from that decision.

