A young lady, Deborah Oluchi, has rallied behind Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze, who is facing heavy backlash for his penalty miss in Nigeria's loss to Morocco in the AFCON semi-final clash.

In a TikTok post, Deborah informed Chukwueze that he is loved, adding that she believes his penalty miss was not deliberate.

Lady releases heartwarming message to Samuel Chukwueze

Deborah claimed Chukwueze was not allowed to feature in the match full time and was just brought on to take a penalty kick.

In her words:

"Honestly, Chukwueze, we love u..

"I know dat penalty kick wasn't on purpose.

"U were not allowed to play full time match.

"Just participated in the penalty kick."

She said she feels bad for him and maintained that he is loved, despite the backlash from social media users.

See her TikTok post below:

Lady's message to Samuel Chukwueze elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's message to Samuel Chukwueze below:

benson ayo( DANIBAY) said:

"Honestly I blame the coach , being shouting since second half that why is chukwueze not in yet that right wing is not functioning, but he refuse to bring him in until 1 minutes to penalty. bro hasn't touch the ball yet he's not even in the mood or energised yet."

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐃𝐒𝐎𝐌𝐓𝐎🤍🌴 said:

"Why Una dey talk like say na only chukwueze dem bring out late? They brought him out in 119th minute while Paul onuachu didn’t even play at all yet his penalty was amazing not that he wouldn’t have missed also, yes chukwueze wouldn’t have done it on purpose but the manner he played that penalty was too bad. Bruno also missed the penalty why aren’t people dragging him the way they are dragging chukwueze?"

ZUBBY EMPEROR said:

"Big player like him una dey bring 1 minute to closing game to come and play penalty i love what he did."

Michael miles said:

"Dat doesn't mean he should break the hearts of millions of Nigerians."

Richhy™ said:

"Sister are you trying to find love or what ?💔 What are you even saying? 😭 Do you know how painful it was."

ADEREMI 9 said:

"All of una no serious I swear the penalty was a chance to redeem himself and prove why he should be starting am a footballer of course I don't start sometimes but the little chance u have you make a an impact haven't you seen players coming from the bench to score hatrick or become heroes common we know the coach messed up I agree but that doesn't give him the room to react the way he did in that penalty na let's be honest here."

