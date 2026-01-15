Fans suggested that appointing a Ghanaian referee to handle a crucial Nigerian match was a recipe for disaster

Nigerian media personality, Kayode Ojuolape—better known as Do2dtun—has reacted following Nigeria’s painful exit from the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria lost 4–2 on penalties to host nation Morocco after 120 minutes of tension-filled football in Rabat.

However, the highlight of the game was the officiating of Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea, who has come under heavy backlash from Nigerian fans.

Do2dtun argues that theGhanaian referee’s bias depletes the Super Eagles' performance. Photos: Daniel Laryea/Do2dtun/Super Eagles.

Fans argued that Wednesday night’s officiating was compromised, suggesting the bias stems either from hosts Morocco coercing the referee or the long-standing rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the media personality voiced his frustration over what he described as officiating that crushed the morale of the Super Eagles.

“Let me also say this; bad officiating depletes performance… your excuse whether they played with less shot on goals or nothing at all; bad officiating kills the morale of a team. They played against everything.”

According to Do2dtun, the Eagles were not just battling Morocco; they were fighting unseen handicaps that made composure and confidence nearly impossible.

Reactions trail Do2dtun's comments

@chizoba_osuji stated:

"Honestly..the officiating was very terrible...or is there any word more than terrible... Kai..he just kill the morale of the players."

@devilishGaventa commented:

"But for those of us that are not new to these tournaments, we know there is always a preferential treatment for host team most especially at this stage, it’s not new and it’s expected ."

@Iamkehinderusty stated:

"If you have never played football before, at any level You will not understand how bad officiating can ruin your morale as a player When you know every decision will go the other way"

@derekajibola wrote:

"The super eagles were very defensive game yesterday, Eric Chelle was smart but i only wish he switched a little bit more in the second half, on a neutral ground we will trash that Moroccan side."

@headofstates_ noted:

"IT FRUSTRATES THE TEAM! ESPECIALLY WE WEY NO TOO GET EXPERIENCED PLAYERS"

@obaroddy stated:

"Hol'up soldier, let's even for the sake of argument admit officiating was bad, Thank heavens, we were LUCKY Morocco didn't win or score a goal on open play. That cancels that. FFs, our boys couldn't score penalties and lost. what are you guys on? Referee? "

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has come under heavy backlash from Nigerian fans. Photos: Super Eagles.

