Pastor Isaac Oyedepo made news headlines on Wednesday, October 25 following his decision to quit his father's church, Winners Chapel

While a few know of his pastoral experience in Living Faith Church Worldwide, not many know about his marital life

In this article, Legit.ng presents three mindboggling facts about the second son of Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo's son, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, became a social media hot topic after he recently resigned from Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel.

The cleric's decision comes a few weeks after he was appointed the Global Youth Pastor of Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), the youth wing of the Living Faith Church.

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo was a Winners Chapel pastor in the US. Photo Credit: The New Man

Source: UGC

Legit.ng presents three stunning facts about Bishop David Oyedepo's second son.

1. Pastor Isaac Oyedepo's pastoral experience

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo is one of Bishop David Oyedepo's children who joined him in the missionary work in his commission, Living Faith Church Worldwide.

According to Daily Post, the young cleric was ordained as a pastor by renowned American preacher Kenneth Copeland in May 2007, alongside his elder brother David Oyedepo Jr.

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo has four children. Photo Credit: The New Man

Source: UGC

Since October 2018, he served as the resident pastor of the Living Faith Church International, Maryland, USA up until recently when his father requested his return to Nigeria to take up a church ministerial role.

2. Pastor Isaac Oyedepo's marital life

Like his father, Pastor Isaac is happily married with four children. The New Man reports that he married Mrs Ayomitide Isaac Oyedepo. Their wedding took place on 17 December 2010.

His wife is reported to be a seasoned coach who teaches people how to deal with diabetes, blood pressure and other health issues naturally.

The couple seems to keep their kids off social media as they do the work of God.

3. Pastor Isaac Oyedepo's stint in Winners Chapel before he resigned

Legit.ng learnt Pastor Isaac Oyedepo was appointed the Global Youth Pastor of Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), the youth wing of the Living Faith Church in September 2023.

While as a resident pastor, before his youth pastor appointment, Pastor Isaac is believed to be ingrained in the church's teachings.

His resignation came as a shock to many people, who can only wish him well in his future endeavours.

Winners Chapel brief history

From the first Living Faith Church planted at No. E.E. 5 Ramat Close, Ungwan Rimi, a suburb of Kaduna on December 11, 1983, Winners Chapel has risen to become a global Christian commission, with branches across the world including the United States.

The church's inception traces back to May 2, 1981, when David Oyedepo (then 26 years old) experienced a spiritual revelation while staying in one of the rooms at the International Hotel in the Omi-Asoro Quarters of Ilesa City, now part of Osun State, Nigeria.

During this encounter, lasting eighteen hours, he reportedly had a divine vision from God.

According to Winners Chapel Maryland, Oyedepo received a mandate from God to liberate the world from all oppression of the devil through the preaching of the word of faith. Bishop Oyedepo married Florence Abiola Akano now known as Faith Oyedepo in August 1982.

How Pastor Isaac Oyedepo resigned from Winners Chapel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Bishop Oyedepo's son, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, resigned from Winners Chapel.

According to PM News, Pastor Isaac, who is the second son of Bishop Oyedepo, was formerly a pastor of Living Faith Church in the United States before he was asked to return to Nigeria to take up a church ministerial role.

Church Gist claimed they covered an interview ’The Bridge’ conducted by Pastor Steve Ogah wherein Pastor Isaac explained how he received a calling.

Source: Legit.ng